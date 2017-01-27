Michigan State Recruiting: 5 reasons MSU will land 5-star SF Brian Bowen

Michigan State recruiting could add a major piece to its 2017 basketball class in Brian Bowen this weekend.

The upcoming weekend is a big one for Michigan State recruiting. Not only is it the last opportunity for the football staff to court some of their top remaining targets before National Signing Day, but Tom Izzo is staying busy as well with Brian Bowen visiting.

Michigan State is on the verge of landing its second five-star in the 2017 class as Jaren Jackson Jr. committed back in the fall. He could team up with Bowen at the next level, and Xavier Tillman, to give the Spartans yet another elite recruiting class.

By no means are the Spartans on the same recruiting level as Duke or Kentucky, but by snagging a top-five class in 2016 and potentially another top-five class in 2017, they are inching closer to the blue bloods of college basketball.

There’s some work to do on Bowen, but here are five reasons why Spartan fans should feel good about him picking MSU.

5. Ties to the program

Although he may not admit it, Brian Bowen feels drawn to Michigan State because of the deep connection he’s had since childhood. He grew up watching the Spartans play and having a relative (Jason Richardson) on the team during a very successful period of MSU basketball had to increase his interest in following those footsteps.

Bowen has been very quiet in terms of naming a leader of school that might be standing out, but he did have a top five not too long ago and the Spartans were obviously on that list along with Texas, Creighton, Arizona and N.C. State. What is the difference between MSU and the rest? He doesn’t have ties to the others.

Growing up in Saginaw with Richardson speaking highly of Tom Izzo and Michigan State, the ties to the Spartans go back a long way. It’ll take a serious final push from Arizona or the other dark-horses to swipe Bowen away from Michigan State.

4. Familiarity with the coaching staff, players

If there’s one kid who has been around the program many times and met with the coaching staff and current and former players more than anyone, it’s Brian Bowen. The number of visits he’s actually taken to MSU over his lifetime probably exceeds 50 (just a random guess) and he knows campus like the back of his hand.

However, Bowen has reiterated that he’s not a lock to Michigan State despite everyone just assuming he’s been a Spartan since childhood. That may just be to distract people from the fact that he is actually leaning toward MSU and doesn’t want it to seem like his recruitment was easy to read the whole way.

Sometimes kids want their moment in the spotlight and he’s enjoyed the process. No one wants to be looked at as a kid who is locked in to a certain school, taking away the surprise and excitement of the process, especially the final decision.

Well, it’s worked as many believe it’s down to the Spartans and Arizona. If that’s the case, Michigan State would be the likely choice because of his relationship with Izzo and communication with current and former teammates. He also likes the idea of potentially playing with, not replacing, Miles Bridges.

Let’s face it, he’s familiar with the program and it’s close to home. That’s really what it comes down to.

3. Visit to Michigan State changed to official

It might not seem like a big deal, but Bowen made some last-second tweaks to his visit. While he didn’t change anything about the day he’d be on campus, he did change the trip to East Lansing from an unofficial one to an official visit.

What does that mean? Well, with an official visit, Michigan State can now “roll out the red carpet”, if you will, and give him the VIP treatment. Also, this means that he can have an overnight stay as opposed to just a one-day trip to campus. All of this will be on Michigan State’s dime and Bowen will get treated like the most important recruit on campus — although he actually is.

Not only will he be treated royally, but he will also not be allowed to take any more official visits before deciding as the trip to East Lansing will be his fifth and final. This might not seem like a big deal, but the fact that he only had four officials under his belt and he announced MSU would be unofficial was a bit concerning.

Changing this visit to an official has to have the staff, and the fan base, feeling good about landing the five-star from Saginaw. If it weren’t such a busy time in the NBA season, getting Draymond Green on campus to talk to him would likely lock him up. Unfortunately, that’s just not possible in the middle of the winter (not the NBA All-Star Break yet).

2. Teammates with Jaren Jackson Jr.

When Jaren Jackson Jr. committed to Michigan State in the fall, it only helped the Spartans’ chances of landing Bowen. The five-star power forward transferred to La Lumiere this past offseason and that’s where the two are currently teammates.

According to Luke Srodulski of Landof10.com, Jackson has been in the ear of Bowen so much he’s probably getting annoyed.

But he does have one teammate, fellow 5-star senior Jaren Jackson Jr., who committed to Michigan State in September. So every day Bowen waits longer to decide, he hears more and more about the Spartans from Jackson. “I’m probably really annoying to him now,” Jackson told Land of 10. “Our school’s only so big, so whether we have class together or not, I probably have half of my classes with him. And then after that, you’re seeing me in the hallway. And then we’ve got practice. And then we’ve got travel. And then we’ve got games. You’re never really gonna get away from me.”

While having someone in your ear all the time about joining the same program that they’re committed to might be annoying, that same program is the one Bowen grew up watching and falling in love with.

Jackson Jr. will be accompanying Bowen, along with four-star 2019 point guard Tyger Campbell, this weekend for the Michigan game. Could he give his verbal pledge to the staff while on campus?

1. Michigan State is getting the last visit

Every school wants the last visit. Not only is it the final opportunity to make your mark on the kid’s decision, but it could also leave a lasting impact in his mind about which school stood out the most. Michigan State doesn’t necessarily have to worry about standing out to Bowen as he knows what the program is all about, but it could reaffirm to him why it’s the right choice.

Bowen has said that he will be taking the official visit to Michigan State this weekend and then making a decision right after. If that doesn’t sound like he’s leaning toward the green and white, I don’t know what does.

This could be one of those “just making sure” visits in which he has a deep conversation with the staff about the roster next season, his potential role and how he fits and if everything pans out the way he believed it would, he will commit shortly after — or give his verbal to the staff while he’s on campus and announce later.

There are multiple instances of teams getting the last visit, especially in basketball, and eventually landing the kid. Michigan State has a chance to put an end to his recruitment by telling him how much the Spartans could use him next year and that’s really all he needs to hear.

Bowen will be treated like the top remaining target — in which he is, with Brandon McCoy a close second.

