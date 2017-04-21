The Sidelines podcast: Michigan State’s Tom Izzo talks Miles Bridges’ return, life with Draymond Green

College basketball season may have just ended, but Michigan State coach Tom Izzo’s offseason is off to a great start, thanks to the return of Miles Bridges. The Michigan State coach joined FS1 college basketball insider Evan Daniels on this week’s “The Sidelines” podcast to talk about the Spartans star forward’s decision to return for another year and much more, including:

Why Izzo’s freshman-laden team this past season was one of the most difficult — but fun — experiences of his coaching career, and how the advice he gleaned from Kentucky coach John Calipari on how to handle such a young team helped him survive the 2016-2017 season.

How everyone — including Bridges’ mother — tried to get Miles to declare for the NBA, and what ultimately got Bridges to return to Michigan State for another year. Izzo also explains what Bridges hopes to improve upon before he goes pro.

What life was like with former Spartan, now-NBA resident bad boy Draymond Green — including Izzo’s admission that he had never imagined the now-Golden State Warrior would end up this good.

Later, with a handful of key recruits still making college decisions, Daniels is joined by Scout.com’s Brian Snow and Josh Gershon to discuss the big stories in recruiting, including:

Breaking down the top prospect in this year’s class: Michael Porter Jr. What separates him from the No. 2 and 3 players, DeAndre Ayton (headed to Arizona) and Mohamed Bamba (undecided), respectively, and what can Missouri fans expect from him next year?

Why this year’s Kentucky class is totally different than any one John Calipari has brought to Lexington … and why that might be a good thing.

