Michigan State Basketball: Watch Miles Bridges’ unreal alley-oop (Video)

Take a look at the insane one-handed alley-oop Miles Bridges had for Michigan State basketball against Rutgers.

Wednesday marked the first time Miles Bridges stepped foot on the court for a basketball game in over month. He’s been out since November and Michigan State basketball is more than happy to have the freshman sensation back.

However, Tom Izzo declared that he would ease the young star back into the rotation as to not risk further injury. After suffering a high ankle sprain against Duke, Bridges missed seven games and the Spartans won six. If he had been healthy, there’s no way this team loses to Northeastern and it could be 12-4 right now.

That’s besides the point, though. Bridges is back and he was looking to take his first game against Rutgers slow and easy. However, he pulled off one of the best plays of the year, blocking a shot, grabbing it out of the air and then running the floor to finish it with an alley-oop from Cassius Winston.

Whoa. This dunk ignited the crowd and the team. Including this slam, the Spartans would finish the final eight minutes on a 25-9 run, carrying out a 28-point victory at the Breslin Center.

It’s pretty obvious that the ankle is healthy and he still has that bounce that we’ve all grown to admire. The freshman wing still played just 17 minutes and scored six points, but this was easily the play of the night and got the Spartans going.

If there’s one thing we know by now, it’s that Bridges is not a human being. Hopefully we will see more of this type of athleticism as he continues to get healthy.

