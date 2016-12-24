Michigan State Basketball: Tum Tum Nairn spotted in walking boot

Could Michigan State basketball be short-handed at the point guard position after Tum Tum Nairn was spotted in a walking boot?

We are getting to the end of December and that means Michigan State basketball is preparing for Big Ten play. Going 8-5 in non-conference play isn’t exactly what Tom Izzo was hoping for, but he’s getting Miles Bridges back soon, which should help tremendously.

Must Read: MSU Recruiting: 5 bold predictions for December

Bridges returning is a big deal since he’s the best player and leading scorer, but injuries have been a recurring theme for the Spartans this year. After watching Ben Carter and Gavin Schilling go down before the season with injuries, Bridges injured an ankle a few weeks ago and now Tum Tum Nairn might miss some time.

What do I mean? Nairn was spotted at the Pistons vs. Warriors game with Izzo and his family on Friday night wearing a walking boot.

If you look closely at the picture on the left, you can see Tum Tum standing in the background with a boot on his left foot.

From the Palace of Auburn Hills w/ @KAzubuike7 at 4:00/4:30 on @Warriors App and @957thegame. Tom Izzo and Draymond. pic.twitter.com/zAYr6Si2uv — Guy Haberman (@GuyHaberman) December 23, 2016

If you recall from last season, Tum Tum missed some time with plantar’s fasciitis in early January and, depending on what is going on this time, that might be the same issue resurfacing. While this is just speculation, it is a little concerning that he’s wearing a walking boot because that’s usually not just something athletes wear unless there’s a bothersome issue.

Is this just a precautionary measure or is Nairn going to miss some time? Either way, it seems like the walking boot should be the team mascot this year.

This article originally appeared on