Michigan State Basketball: Staff score predictions vs. Ohio State

Take a look at our staff’s final score predictions for Sunday afternoon’s Michigan State basketball game against Ohio State.

Michigan State has gotten off to a scorching start to Big Ten play with a 4-1 record and a couple of wins over Minnesota and one over Northwestern. However, the meat of the schedule is approaching and road games will be taking their toll on this young, battle-tested team.

On Sunday afternoon, the Spartans will travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State and it’s not going to be as easy of a task as it seems. Although the Buckeyes are winless in conference play thus far, winning at Value City Arena is tough.

Let’s take a look at our staff’s final score predictions for the big game.

Connor Muldowney: Ohio State is winless in Big Ten play and yet it’s still a two-point favorite over the Spartans on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State likes to play the role of underdog, especially when it’s the better team. The Spartans will come out hungry against the reeling Buckeyes and Miles Bridges will continue to add confidence. That confidence will be contagious as guys like Nick Ward, Josh Langford and even Eron Harris will have big games.

Final: Michigan State 77, Ohio State 69

Ryan McCumber: Michigan State blew out Minnesota on Wednesday. Miles Bridges dominated the first half. Meanwhile, Ohio State has been one of the worst teams in the Big Ten and is looking for its first conference win. OSU has been playing undisciplined as of late. Jae’Sean Tate has been their leading scorer, but MSU has been trending up lately other than the Penn State game last weekend. I expect a big game from Miles Bridges and either Tum Tum Nairn or Alvin Ellis III to step up.

Final: Michigan State 74, Ohio State 66

Stephen Robb: Nick Ward will dominate the paint with a double-double. Ohio State is coming off a blowout lost to Wisconsin. OSU’s signature win is against Connecticut, who lost to a struggling Georgetown team. It’ll be a close game but the Spartans ‘pull away’ in the second half.

Final: Michigan State 62, Ohio State 59

Brooks Hepp: This young team seems to respond well after poor performances, however, they have struggled to maintain success for long stretches. That won’t be a problem at Ohio State. With Miles Bridges finally back to his old self, the Spartans can finally gain some longer lasting success. Solid performances from Eron Harris and Bridges will overcome a big game by JaQuan Lyle and MSU wins easy.

Final: Michigan State 74, Ohio State 60

Adam Zdroik: This game isn’t as easy as everyone thinks. Ohio State is in a must-win situation having zero conference wins and the Buckeyes aren’t as bad as their 0-4 conference record. It’s a result of three road games and a meeting with Purdue. If Nick Ward can’t take advantage of Trevor Thompson and Micah Potter, this game is even talent wise and OSU has more experience. Of course, I’m betting on Ward to come through.

Final: Michigan State 71, Ohio State 66

