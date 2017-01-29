Michigan State Basketball: Staff score predictions vs. Michigan

The Spartan Avenue staff has spoken and here’s what we believe the final score of Michigan State basketball’s contest against Michigan will be.

Beating Michigan is one of those things that every Michigan State freshman learns is a priority and Miles Bridges, Cassius Winston, Josh Langford and Nick Ward learned the importance of this game from Tom Izzo earlier this week.

After losing their third straight game, Tuesday night versus Purdue, the Spartans hit the hardwood the next day to prepare for the hated Wolverines. Michigan State knows that this game means a lot more than just another tick in the win column, but it’s for pride and bragging rights.

Will we see an energized and inspired Michigan State team on Sunday afternoon or the one that has failed to show up in three straight contests?

Here are the final score predictions from the Spartan Avenue staff.

Connor Muldowney: Miles Bridges will come into the game a bit too amped up and force some shots early on while Michigan’s Zak Irvin and Duncan Robinson will make some early threes. However, the freshman sensation will settle down halfway through the first and Michigan State will feed off his energy, finishing strong heading into the locker room. The Spartans will come out in the second half and play well, but the game will be as close as people are expecting. Nick Ward is the difference.

Final: Michigan 64, Michigan State 69

Adam Zdroik: There’s not much to say here. Michigan is coming off a big win, but Nick Ward has the ability to dominate whatever they have in the paint. If that doesn’t happen, who knows? But playing in East Lansing against this team… might as well throw away the season if the Spartans lose this game.

Final: Michigan 66, Michigan State 77

Joe Clifford: Michigan State has been struggling of late, and it will look to bounce back against Michigan. A big game from Miles Bridges and Josh Langford will lead the Spartans to a convincing victory, and put their season back on track.

Final: Michigan 57, Michigan State 70

