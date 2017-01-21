Michigan State Basketball: Staff score predictions at Indiana

Michigan State basketball will take on Indiana in Bloomington on Saturday and here are our staff’s final score predictions.

It seems every time Michigan State struggles on the road, the Spartans respond the next game with a nice victory. However, the Spartans are facing back-to-back road games for the first time in conference play and traveling to Bloomington is no easy task.

Must Read: MSU Basketball: Game-by-game predictions for January

Indiana has also been down on its luck this season, though. In fact, the Hoosiers started the year 11-2 with wins over Kansas and North Carolina, but have lost 4-of-6 games and star wing man OG Anunoby. This will be a big matchup for both sides.

Take a look at the final score predictions from our staff members.

Connor Muldowney: Miles Bridges will get off to another quick start and put up 20 points against Indiana, but the Hoosiers, even without OG Anunoby, will stick with the Spartans and pull out a tough victory at home. Michigan State is just not good on the road and that’s going to be evident down the stretch as it will squander a late seven-point lead in the final 10 minutes. Josh Langford will have a career game, though.

Final: Michigan State 74, Indiana 71

Ryan McCumber: Michigan State had a bad loss last weekend against Ohio State. This weekend, it travels to Assembly Hall to take on injury-plagued Indiana. The Hoosiers lost star OG Anonuby for the season and Juwan Morgan is quertionable. This game is winnable for the Spartans, but it will be tough for MSU on the road. Thomas Bryant should give MSU matchup issues and I expect this young MSU team to struggle in a tough environment.

Final: Michigan State 67, Indiana 73

Brooks Hepp: Like I discussed last week in my prediction, this year’s team struggles to maintain success. However, they also seem to bounce back well after every bad performance. It’s hard to find a time where they have played bad for two straight games. After last week’s disappointing loss to Ohio State, I am predicting another strong bounce back performance. With OG Anunoby out indefinitely, the Hoosiers will struggle to have anyone who can match up with Miles Bridges. But don’t be fooled, this game will still come down to the wire.

Final: Michigan State 75, Indiana 70

Adam Zdroik: With Anunoby out, the status of Juwan Morgan is huge for this game as both would likely be tasked with guarding Bridges. If Morgan can’t go, this is a game MSU needs to win as their likely answer for Bridges would be 6-foot-10 freshman De’Ron Davis or 6-foot-6 sophomore Zach McRoberts. But if Morgan plays, I still give the Spartans a slight edge due to Bridges, although Indiana has the better backcourt and Thomas Bryant can handle Nick Ward.

Final: Michigan State 79, Indiana 76

Stephen Robb: Indiana is and has been for some time an enigma. Coach Tom Crean is an excellent leader and Indiana is loaded with talent, yet they find ways to lose games. Indiana will be without OG Anunoby and his absence will mean that Nick Ward should be able to take advantage. Indiana has lost five of its last nine games. This is a great matchup for MSU and it should be able to capitalize on the Hoosiers’ struggles.

Final: Michigan State 74, Indiana 69

Joe Clifford: Indiana won’t be at full strength after losing OG Anunoby for the season due to a knee injury. Michigan State will need big games from Nick Ward and Miles Bridges to have a shot in this one. Indiana has struggled after starting the season off hot, and I expect the struggling to continue due to a hot-shooting MSU team and a big game from Kenny Goins.

Final: Michigan State 66, Indiana 59

This article originally appeared on