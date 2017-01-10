Michigan State Basketball: ‘Slim’ chance Gavin Schilling could return

Michigan State basketball may very well be without Gavin Schilling for the remainder of the 2016-17 season, says Tom Izzo.

Losing Gavin Schilling right before the season hurt since Ben Carter was already out for a lengthy period of time with a knee injury. The Spartan big injured his knee right before the annual Midnight Madness festivities and it was unclear how serious it truly was.

The coaching staff was still holding out hope that he may return in Big Ten play, though. The only active bigs on the roster were Miles Bridges, Nick Ward, Matt Van Dyk, Kenny Goins and, in a pinch, Alvin Ellis III. As you can imagine, that’s a nightmare scenario for coaches.

However, the return of Schilling is looking less likely by the day, according to Jeremy Warnemuende of 247Sports who spoke with Tom Izzo.

“It’s unfortunate it’s coming and it’s looking slimmer. I have not met with the doctors on him. We’ve kind of gone in two- or three-week intervals. He has not been able to do anything as far as running or anything. He is doing more and more with the strength of that leg. “It’s going to come down to now, is it fair to Gavin? Forget the program, is it fair to Gavin?”

Schilling was a nice role player last year for the team that went 29-6 and he was expected to have a leadership role in 2016-17.

As for Ben Carter, Izzo doesn’t think he has any chance of coming back this season and he says that he could get a sixth year of eligibility granted in the offseason.

