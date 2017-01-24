Michigan State Basketball: Score predictions vs. Purdue

Take a look at the Spartan Avenue staff score predictions for Tuesday’s Michigan State basketball game against Purdue.

Michigan State faces its toughest test of the conference season on Tuesday night as the Spartans play host to Purdue. The Boilermakers come into the contest as one of three Big Ten teams in the Top 25 with a 16-4 overall record, looking utilize their major advantage in the post.

The Spartans are coming off back-to-back road losses against Ohio State and Indiana, but looking to put those behind them with a big home victory in a rocking Breslin Center. Can the Spartans pull off the upset and add a nice win to the resume?

Here are the final score predictions from the Spartan Avenue staff.

Connor Muldowney: Michigan State is going to get up early, like they have against Northwestern and Minnesota at home, and hope to never look back, but that won’t be easy against Purdue. The Boilermakers will have a big game in terms of post play. Swanigan and Isaac Haas will take advantage of the Spartans’ thin post and finish with a combined 35 points and 20 rebounds. Matt McQuaid — yes, you heard that right — will hit some big shots down the stretch and the Spartans win narrowly.

Final: Purdue 69, Michigan State 71

Ryan McCumber: Michigan State has lost its last two games and some fans are starting to worry about the Spartans’ tournament hopes. Some fans are viewing this as a must-win. MSU does need some signature home wins and this an opportunity for one. Purdue comes in with two great big men in Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas. Their guard play isn’t that great, however, and that could help out the Spartans. I expect MSU to win a close game at home.

Final: Purdue 71, Michigan State 74

Adam Zdroik: I can’t see the Spartans winning this game, but that’s exactly when they surprise and beat a team like Purdue. The Boilermakers should dominate with Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas, but Michigan State has the advantage in the backcourt. In addition, Purdue forces the least amount of turnovers in conference play, so that could do wonders for a turnover-prone team. I give MSU a 40 percent chance of winning this game and that’s good enough for me.

Final: Purdue 71, Michigan State 74

Brooks Hepp: Which team will show up? The team that got themselves in a 20-point hole against Indiana, or the team that dug themselves out of the hole to pull it within four points? My prediction is both will show up. I think Haas/Swanigan and Ward/Bridges are a wash, so the game will be decided by guard play. MSU’s guards will hit shots early behind an electric crowd to get out to a big lead, but will let it slip only to capture back in the end.

Final: Purdue 67, Michigan State 72

Joe Clifford: Michigan state has been struggling of late and those struggles will continue tonight for the Spartans. Michigan State will have no answer for Purdue’s bigs, and the Boilermakers will win running away with it.

Final: Purdue 78, Michigan State 65

Daniel Gottschalk: Coming home to the Breslin may be just what the Spartans need after dropping three out of their last five games, with all of those losses coming on the road. The Boilermakers have been rolling this season led by former Michigan State commit Caleb Swanigan. This year’s team likely would have a few less losses on their resume with the production of Swanigan after the Spartans’ bigs were ravished by injuries. Purdue’s size and scoring inside with Swanigan, Hass and Edwards will be too much for Michigan State’s thin frontcourt to match despite having the home court advantage.

Final: Purdue 75, Michigan State 70

