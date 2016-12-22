Michigan State Basketball: Report card for non-conference play

What does the report card look like for Michigan State basketball after the conclusion of non-conference play?

Through 13 non-conference games, Michigan State basketball has posted an 8-5 record and it looks like the Spartans might be getting some help soon in the form of Miles Bridges. The talented freshman has been out for three weeks with an ankle injury and the Spartans are hoping to have him back by the Big Ten opener next week.

Michigan State’s record might not be indicative of a team with plenty of talent littered throughout the roster, but the Spartans are definitely one of the more intriguing teams in the conference. Four talented freshmen lead the way along with Eron Harris, who has yet to really play well, and a few others who are waiting to break out.

Not many thought the season would be this rough so far, but injuries to Gavin Schilling and Ben Carter will do that to a team, as well as an early departure from Deyonta Davis.

With non-conference play finally in the books, let’s take a look at the Spartans’ report card through the first 13 games of the year.

Eron Harris Guard, Senior C+

Eron Harris is a guy who I’d like to see more out of. You might think this C+ grade is a bit harsh for the team’s second-leading scorer, but he has looked lost, at times, on the court and he’s supposed to be a leader and upperclassman. He has not lived up to the expectations and Michigan State won’t go very far this year if he’s not playing well.

Right now, he’s averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range. However, he keeps disappearing when he’s on the floor.

Harris will have games in which he scores 20-plus points and makes it look easy and then the next he’s looking like a freshman, making silly mistakes, traveling and turning the ball over. He needs to find a middle ground and just bring it every night. He has the ability to create his own shot, yet rarely uses it.

Time for Harris to step up and be a senior leader.

Miles Bridges Forward, Freshman A-

Miles Bridges has been one of the best players to ever commit to Michigan State out of high school. There’s no doubt about it, this freshman sensation has been a joy to watch through the first month of the season and he’s been living up to the hype.

However, he suffered an ankle injury during the Duke game and has been out ever since. He was leading the team in scoring and rebounding before his departure, and that has hurt the Spartans on both sides of the ball. He brings an added swagger to the table that is sorely missed, but Michigan State is finding ways to win without him.

Bridges looks like a one-and-done player and it’d be almost shocking if he didn’t depart for the NBA after his freshman season in East Lansing. However, this injury may have changed the way he looks at the season. Will he be OK with missing a few games and maybe not making a run at the Final Four or will he want to come back and do so in 2017-18?

Still, he has been incredible and would probably have a higher grade if he didn’t get injured. He has played in just eight games this year, wowing fans along the way, and he’s averaging 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He is the best dunker Izzo has ever had and he can also step back and make threes.

Cassius Winston Guard, Freshman B+

If Cassius Winston had played all season long like he has over the past few games, he might just be the highest-graded player on the roster. The freshman point guard is looking the part and he earned his first start on Wednesday night against Oakland — the first of many.

Winston has really turned the corner over the past few weeks and not having Bridges to fall back on might have been the trigger that got him flipped around. Well, that and a long conversation he had with Tom Izzo during a car ride a month ago. He has really grown to trust his head coach, and vice versa.

I’ll admit it, after watching him play in high school and through the first few games, I knew he had what it took to be a great Spartan point guard, but I didn’t think we’d see that until next season. However, he has really taken on a leadership role with Tum Tum Nairn struggling.

In fact, Winston’s start on Wednesday was something everyone had been hoping for and his teammates seemed to buy in to the young point guard. He’s been sloppy with the ball, at times, but he can also make unbelievable passes. He’s averaging 7.5 points and 6.0 assists per game and if he can improve on his 36 percent three-point shooting, watch out.

Nick Ward Forward, Freshman A

Surprise, surprise. Nick Ward has earned the highest grade of any Spartan through non-conference play and that really shouldn’t be a shock to anyone who has had the privilege of watching him dominate.

Ward has been a monster this season. Izzo said before the year even began that he was the most surprising freshman in the 2016 class, and he wasn’t lying. He compared Ward to a poor man’s Zach Randolph and I think he’s been living up to that hype so far.

During a season in which the Spartans have been stretched thin in the post, Ward has made up for all the shortcomings. He has post moves that would make Derrick Nix blush and he makes it look so easy. He has even trimmed himself down about 30 pounds this year to get in shape for playing 20-25 minutes per game in a college post.

Michigan State will go as far as thing young kid takes it and right now, he’s looking like the best player on the team. Ward and Winston are developing an impressing connection on the offensive side of the ball that will be fun to watch for years to come — hopefully.

On the year, he’s averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He’s also getting in better shape each game, running the floor well for a big man.

Josh Langford Guard, Freshman C

It’s not actually fair to give the freshman guard a grade just yet, so his default will be a C. Why isn’t it fair to give Josh Langford a grade through non-conference play? Well, I just don’t think we’ve seen a healthy player yet and he’s just now starting to look more comfortable.

Right before the season, he suffered a hamstring injury that looked to be nagging him through the first part of the season and through about two months, he has been playing gingerly. Although his conditioning has improved, we have only seen bits and pieces of what he truly brings to the table.

Langford can do it all and he’s played well in the short bursts in which he has looked like his McDonald’s All-American self. There’s a reason he was a five-star recruit and one of the best high schoolers in the country and we are just waiting for him to break out.

One thing that has impressed me is his shooting, though. Early on, he didn’t get much of a chance to show off his sharpshooting ability because he was always getting into foul trouble, but now that he’s adjusted to the way the game is officiated, he’s in long enough to get some shots up.

Josh is averaging just 6.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.3 minutes per game, but his 54 percent shooting from the field and 46 percent from three-point range will come in handy down the stretch.

Lourawls Nairn: C-

Lourawls Nairn, or Tum Tum, has been one of those guys who has been constantly working to improve his offense, but it’s not showing up on the court. He has the ability to get to the basket, but not so much to finish. He has the speed to be a weapon in fast breaks, but he’s not doing enough in the scoring column to have an effect. Tum needs to start making an offensive impact if he wants to see the floor more.

Must Read: MSU Basketball: 5 bold predictions for December

Matt McQuaid: C

Supposedly one of the best sharpshooters to commit to Michigan State under Tom Izzo, Matt McQuaid had high hopes entering the season. He’s still getting the start more often than not, but the sophomore guard has been struggling with his shot. In fact, he’s shooting just 34 percent from three-point range and only 33 percent from the floor. He has a ways to go, but a lot of the struggle is confidence-based.

Kenny Goins: C

It’s hard to knock a guy who’s a former walk-on, but Kenny Goins has been disappointing this season. The sophomore forward earned himself a scholarship, but he probably didn’t realize he would have to be the main ‘big man’ at this point in the season standing just 6-foot-6. He has been average, at best, and his poor offensive performance this year has been shocking. He’s averaging just 3.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and disappears while on the floor.

Alvin Ellis III: C-

Alvin Ellis has been shooting well when he’s in the game, making about 39 percent of his three-pointers, but his decision-making has been poor. He makes too many bone-headed mistakes to earn himself more playing time.

Kyle Ahrens: C-

Kyle Ahrens has gotten some playing time with Miles Bridges out and he’s taking advantage of it. Although he’s only playing about 10 minutes per game, he’s making the most of his opportunities, making some clutch three-pointers. He’s not much more than a 9-10 man, though.

Matt Van Dyk: B-

One guy who has really grown into his unsung hero role has been Matt Van Dyk. The senior forward is undersized for a big, but he’s playing much bigger and is exceeding expectations. He is this year’s Colby Wollenman, averaging 3.1 rebounds off the bench and giving it his all every play.

This article originally appeared on