Michigan State Basketball: Nick Ward named freshman of the week again

After yet another strong week of play, Michigan State basketball freshman Nick Ward has won his third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor. Not only is this his third such honor, but it’s his second in as many weeks.

Playing well in the absence of Miles Bridges, Ward has been looking like the best freshman in the conference, by a wide margin. He has earned the distinction of Big Ten’s top freshman multiple times, including three in the past five weeks.

Michigan State's Nick Ward named Big Ten freshman of the week for the third time in five weeks. — Brendan F. Quinn (@BFQuinn) January 2, 2017

That’s an impressive feat, especially seeing as Bridges was named the top freshman in the conference twice this season as well. This makes five weeks this season in which a Spartan freshman has been named the top in the conference.

In the two games that the Spartans played last week, Ward helped them to a 2-0 start to Big Ten play by averaging 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game to go along with a healthy helping of blocks. He struggled a bit against Northwestern Friday, but put up a double-double against Minnesota to start the week.

Luckily for the Spartans, Bridges comes back on Wednesday against Rutgers and Tom Izzo will have two of his star freshmen in the lineup at the same time for the first time in a month. Add in Cassius Winston and Josh Langford and that could be the best young lineup in the Big Ten.

