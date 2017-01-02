Michigan State Basketball: Miles Bridges to play vs. Rutgers

Barring a setback, Michigan State basketball will be getting Miles Bridges back on Wednesday versus Rutgers.

The last month has been tough on Michigan State basketball. Although the Spartans are 6-1 and 2-0 in Big Ten play without Miles Bridges, the team has struggled to find consistent scoring outside of Nick Ward.

Michigan State has been lethargic on offense, at times, and even the defensive side of the ball has been mediocre without a shot-blocking presence like Bridges. Well, the Spartans will soon be getting their superstar back.

According to reports from Tom Izzo, Bridges will be back on Wednesday against Rutgers, barring some sort of setback.

Miles Bridges will play Wednesday vs. Rutgers, per Izzo. — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) January 2, 2017

Against Northwestern on Friday, Bridges was warming up with the team and was dressed. He was likely only suited up in case of an emergency and never saw the floor. He’s had plenty of time to rest up, missing seven games. The Spartans have gone 6-1 during that span with a 2-0 record in Big Ten play.

On the year, Bridges is averaging 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, both of which are team-highs. He has been a shot-blocking machine as well and can defend the perimeter and the post with his athleticism and size.

Getting another big back into the rotation can only be good news for Michigan State as Bridges will give the Spartans another option in the post and an elite scoring threat they desperately need.

We will find out if the big freshman is a bit rusty against Rutgers and if the Spartans will play like a gelled unit with him back.

