Michigan State Basketball: Miles Bridges return vs. Minnesota ‘doubtful’

According to Tom Izzo, Michigan State basketball might be without Miles Bridges for the Big Ten opener against Minnesota.

Getting Miles Bridges back and healthy has been a priority for Michigan State basketball, but the latter part is most important. The freshman sensation has missed five games now with an injured ankle and the Spartans have been desperate for his return.

Since the Duke game in which the Spartans played arguably the best they have all year in a loss, Bridges has been on the mend. Michigan State is 4-1 without him, but the wins have been anything but pretty.

Bridges was ruled out 2-3 weeks from that original injury, which would have brought him back by the Oakland game, but that has since come and passed. He’s out of his walking boot now and getting some practice in, but Tom Izzo doesn’t believe he’s at full-strength just yet.

Tom Izzo calls Miles Bridges 'very, very, very doubtful' for MSU's Big Ten opener Tuesday night at Minnesota https://t.co/XHUDdxPRT9 — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 26, 2016

The hope was to get him back for the Big Ten opener against Minnesota, but that’s looking unlikely as Izzo wants to err on the side of caution. Why risk a further injury just to get him back a game or two early?

It’s understandable why some people are clamoring for his immediate return and the 8-5 Spartans can’t afford to lose too many more games and still make the NCAA Tournament. Still, a healthy Bridges will help out more in the long run than an injury-hampered one.

