Michigan State Basketball: How will Spartans fare in Big Ten play?

Will Michigan State basketball fare any better in Big Ten play after an 8-5 non-conference performance?

It’s been a rough start to the year. After watching the youthful football team go just 3-9 and miss out on a bowl game, Michigan State basketball fans are witnessing the struggle of a young team on the hardwood as well.

Non-conference play has been up-and-down for the Spartans as they have gone just 8-5 with four losses to ranked teams and the other coming at the hands of Northeastern at home. Now that Michigan State is starting to gel together with a better starting lineup on Wednesday vs. Oakland, will it fare better in conference play?

There are some encouraging signs for this team that prove that conference play won’t be a ‘disaster’ as some are predicting or even a disappointment. First, Michigan State is very young and lost a ton of leadership from last year’s team. It takes a young team longer to form new leadership roles with losses like Matt Costello, Denzel Valentine and Bryn Forbes.

Next, Cassius Winston, Nick Ward and Josh Langford have all been playing well in the absence of Miles Bridges. Once all four are together again, they could crack the starting lineup and gel like never before.

On top of that, Tom Izzo is starting to trust his freshmen even more, giving Winston the reigns to the offense and Ward the key to the post. Also, he started all three freshman on Wednesday for the first time this season.

Bridges will be back within the next game or two and that will help even more. The Spartans will fare much better in conference play than people think and I’d be shocked if they didn’t win 11-12 games in the Big Ten.

