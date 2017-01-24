Michigan State Basketball: Game preview, prediction vs. Purdue

Michigan State basketball will take on Purdue on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center and here’s everything you need to know.

Facing its biggest test of the conference season thus far, Michigan State will look to add a big win to its resume. The Spartans are 4-3 in conference play with two solid wins over Minnesota and a victory over Northwestern, but beating Purdue would be a major victory.

Purdue heads into the Breslin Center on Tuesday night with a 16-4 record and a former Michigan State commit leading the way for Big Ten Player of the Year. Caleb Swanigan is going to hear all of the boos and hisses in East Lansing as he was committed to Michigan State for a few weeks before spurning the Spartans for the Boilermakers in odd fashion.

This game has serious postseason implications and a win for Michigan State could go a long way when it comes to making the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s how to watch Tuesday’s Purdue vs Michigan State game:

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 24

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Lansing, MI

Venue: Breslin Center

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Keys to Victory

Beating Purdue won’t be an easy task, but to do so, the bigs have to be contained. Nick Ward, Kenny Goins and even Miles Bridges will have to body Caleb Swanigan and not allow him to take over the game from the post. He has the ability to put up 20 points and 10 rebounds every game, but the Spartans need to cut those numbers in half.

Offensively, Eron Harris needs to remain hot from last game. If he can put two solid games together, that could go a long way for his confidence. Also, ensuring that Cassius Winston is leading the offense a majority of the time over Tum Tum Nairn is key. He is the best facilitator on the team.

Betting Odds

Live Stream: Purdue -2

Prediction

Michigan State is going to get up early, like they have against Northwestern and Minnesota at home, and hope to never look back, but that won’t be easy against Purdue. The Boilermakers will have a big game in terms of post play. Swanigan and Isaac Haas will take advantage of the Spartans’ thin post and finish with a combined 35 points and 20 rebounds. Matt McQuaid — yes, you heard that right — will hit some big shots down the stretch and the Spartans win narrowly.

Final: Purdue 69, Michigan State 71

