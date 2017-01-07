Michigan State Basketball: Game preview, prediction vs. Penn State

Take a look at the preview, prediction and keys to victory for Saturday afternoon’s Michigan State basketball game against Penn State.

Looking to add to its resume before a tough stretch in Big Ten play, Michigan State will travel to Philadelphia to take on a pesky Penn State squad Saturday.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a tough loss to Michigan on the road in which they nearly escaped with an upset victory, but blew a 14-point second-half lead. Michigan State is hoping to hold off the Nittany Lions in this one as well, but without the comeback.

Michigan State leads the Big Ten right now, record-wise, and it’s time to see how the Spartans respond to their second road contest of the conference season. Will they be able to take care of a 9-7 Penn State team?

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s Michigan State basketball game online:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 7

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Venue: Palestra

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Keys to Victory

Michigan State needs to come out strong and finish strong. The Spartans have seemed to figure out how to play well for 10-15 minutes each half, but the first and last few minutes have been a struggle. If the Spartans can get out to a quick start and finish strong, the Nittany Lions won’t stand a chance.

As for individual players, keeping the ball rolling with Eron Harris is key. If he continues to play well, teams will have to gameplan for 3-4 scorers instead of just 2-3. Right now, Harris, Bridges, Nick Ward and Cassius Winston can all light up the scoreboard.

Betting Odds

Point Spread: Michigan State -5

Prediction

This isn’t going to be the easy win that many are already considering it to be. The Nittany Lions gave Michigan a tough battle on their home floor and the depth in the post might play a crucial role in this one. However, the Spartans are clicking on all cylinders and with Miles Bridges back, and healthy, they should take care of business. Expect a career day from Josh Langford as well.

Final: Michigan State 68, Penn State 56

