Michigan State Basketball: Game preview, prediction vs. Minnesota

Who will win Tuesday night’s Michigan State basketball game against Minnesota in Minneapolis?

Michigan State basketball is starting to really come together. Although the Spartans lost to Northeastern last week, they worked together to make sure it didn’t snowball into something more, beating a talented Oakland team at the Breslin Center by 12.

Miles Bridges has been out since the Duke game and the Spartans are 4-1 during his absence and Tom Izzo has said he’s going to err on the side of caution. No need to rush him back for this one if it could cause a further injury.

On the other side of the court, Minnesota is 12-1, but it doesn’t have a single win against a ranked opponent. Heck, the only current team that it has played in the Top 25 was Florida State, and the Gophers lost.

The Spartans will have their work cut out for them in this one, but they’re hoping to get off to a good start in Big Ten play against a tough opponent.

Here’s how you can watch the Michigan State vs Minnesota game:

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27

Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Venue: Williams Arena

TV: ESPN 2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Keys to Victory

Offensively, the Spartans need to work the ball into Nick Ward and draw fouls. Just like Michigan State did against Oakland, it needs to get the Minnesota bigs into foul trouble which will, in turn, even out the post play. Ward has also improved at the charity stripe, so those could be free points.

On defense, limiting the three-point attempts. Minnesota’s top-two scorers — Nate Mason and Dupree McBrayer — both shoot over 40 percent from long-range. Williams Arena can be a tough place to play when the threes are falling for the home team and momentum is hard to regain.

Betting Odds

Point Spread: Minnesota -6.5

Over/Under: 138.5

Prediction

Michigan State will hold its own in this one even without Bridges yet again. Nick Ward will have a huge game in the post, putting up 20 points and 10 boards with a few blocks, but he will get into foul trouble early in the second half and that’s when Minnesota will take the lead back for good.

Final Score: Michigan State 65, Minnesota 69

