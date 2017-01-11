Michigan State Basketball: Game preview, prediction vs. Minnesota

Michigan State basketball takes on Minnesota Wednesday night and here’s everything you need to know for the matchup.

Minnesota comes to town on Wednesday night, eying revenge. Michigan State took down the Golden Gophers just two weeks ago in Minneapolis in a one-point overtime contest. The Spartans made a furious comeback in the game and took the opener from the Gophers.

The Spartans are looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Penn State at the Palestra on Saturday afternoon. Michigan State looked completely outmatched and the Nittany Lions’ bigs owned the boards and sent the Spartans home with their tails between their legs.

Watch out for Minnesota’s Amir Coffey and Nate Mason as they could be the X-factors in this one for the Gophers. This should be one of the Big Ten’s best games of the week.

Here’s how to watch Wednesday’s Michigan State basketball game:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Lansing, MI

Venue: Breslin Center

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: BTN2Go

Keys to Victory

Offensively, the Spartans need to work the ball around to find the open guy. Working it into the post to Nick Ward and Miles Bridges will also be key, but this offense becomes a well-oiled machine when passing is a priority. The Spartans had just 11 assists against Penn State and it’s a major reason why the offense sputtered.

Being able to defend the post will be important as well. Not only keeping guys out of the paint, but contesting shots without fouling. Minnesota is an athletic team, so if the Spartans can limit points in the paint and win that battle, Michigan State will come out on top.

Betting Odds

Point Spread: Michigan State -4

Over/Under: 139

Predictions

This is going to be a tough game for Michigan State. First off, Minnesota is looking for revenge after that Big Ten-opening loss in overtime at home and the Gophers are the newest addition to the AP Top 25 this week. However, home-court advantage will be on the Spartans’ side with the students back on campus and the Izzone rocking. Miles Bridges will look more like himself and the Spartans finish with 22 assists. The game will still come down to the final minutes.

Final: Minnesota 67, Michigan State 72

