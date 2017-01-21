Michigan State Basketball: Game preview, prediction at Indiana

Michigan State basketball will travel to Bloomington on Saturday evening and here’s everything you need to know.

After losing to Ohio State on Sunday, Michigan State had all week to break down the game film and prepare for yet another tough road matchup against Indiana. However, the Spartans will have to figure out how to stay hot offensively, and that might be in the hands of Tom Izzo.

Michigan State was 6-for-6 from the field to start against the Buckeyes, but Izzo’s mass substitution derailed all momentum. That needs to be fixed on Saturday, and the head coach even admitted that.

Indiana will be without OG Anunoby who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Penn State and the Hoosiers are desperate for some good news.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s Michigan State vs Indiana game:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 21

Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bloomington, IN

Venue: Assembly Hall

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Keys to Victory

Controlling the post and staying out of foul trouble has to be top priority for Michigan State. While holding James Blackmon in check is important, making sure Thomas Bryant doesn’t do whatever he wants down low is key. Not fouling him is also imperative as he will try to get Nick Ward in trouble early on.

Offensively, keeping the confidence level high with Miles Bridges is important as well as feeding Ward so he can attempt to get Bryant into foul trouble. Without OG Anunoby, the Spartans should have an easier time getting the ball in the basket.

Betting Odds

Point Spread: Indiana -5

Prediction

Even without Anunoby, Indiana is one of the most talented teams in the conference. Bryant will present a major matchup problem for the Spartans in the post and Michigan State doesn’t necessarily have a guard who can keep up with the scoring prowess of James Blackmon. The four freshmen will each have big games and this one will go down to the wire. However, the Hoosiers will get the go-ahead bucket with less than a minute to go and ice with on free throws.

Final: Michigan State 71, Indiana 74

