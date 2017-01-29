Michigan State Basketball: Game preview and prediction vs. Michigan

Michigan State basketball has a major must-win game against Michigan on Sunday and here’s what you need to know.

This is not your typical Michigan State basketball game. It’s rivalry week and the Spartans will be taking on a Michigan squad that’s in the same boat in terms of NCAA Tournament hopes.

Both the Spartans and Wolverines are 4-4 in Big Ten play and three games out of the conference lead. Michigan State will have home-court advantage, though, which is usually a big deal when these two teams meet up. However, recent meetings have gone the Spartans’ way.

The Wolverines are coming off somewhat of a hot streak, nearly upsetting Wisconsin on the road, getting revenge on Illinois at home and demolishing Indiana, 90-60, earlier this week. John Beilein’s team shot the lights out against the Hoosiers and will look to do the same against Michigan State Sunday.

Here’s how to watch Sunday afternoon’s Michigan State basketball game:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 29

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Lansing, MI

Venue: Breslin Center

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS Sports Network

Keys to Victory

Michigan State needs to get out to a hot start and keep its foot on the gas. Letting up has been the theme of the Spartans’ 2016-17 season thus far and to avoid another near-comeback from an opponent, this team must figure out a way to put the Wolverines away for good before the final five minutes of the second half.

Specifically, feeding the post early and often needs to be the emphasis. Nick Ward will just bully whoever is guarding him all game long and draw fouls constantly. Also, Miles Bridges could post up a few times and make Michigan’s inferior athletes down low look foolish.

Betting Odds

Point Spread: Michigan State -3

Prediction

The Spartans will come into this rivalry game a little too amped up and that might cost them the early lead that they need in order to put the Wolverines away before halftime. This is going to be yet another classic rivalry game and the two teams will have a back-and-forth battle until the end. Miles Bridges has yet another big game, Michigan stays hot from 3-point land and Nick Ward is the difference down low.

Final Score: Michigan 64, Michigan State 69

