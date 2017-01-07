Michigan State Basketball: Final score predictions vs. Penn State

Hitting the road on Saturday, Michigan State basketball is looking for its fourth Big Ten win in a row, battling a tough Penn State squad.

Remember when people were calling Michigan State an NIT squad just a few weeks ago? Well, the times have changed as the Spartans have won seven of eight games and look to be the hottest team in the Big Ten not named Wisconsin right now.

Saturday afternoon will mark the Spartans’ second “road” game in Big Ten play as they will travel to Philadelphia’s famed Palestra to take on Penn State. The Nittany Lions are just 9-7 on the year but have played some top-tier teams well.

Will Michigan State be able to take care of business against the Nittany Lions? Our writers have weighed in on the subject.

Connor Muldowney: This isn’t going to be the easy win that many are already dubbing it. The Nittany Lions gave Michigan a tough battle on their home floor and the depth in the post might play a crucial role in this one. However, the Spartans are clicking on all cylinders and with Miles Bridges back, and healthy, they should take care of business. Expect a career day from Josh Langford as well.

Final: Michigan State 68, Penn State 56

Ryan McCumber: Tom Izzo loves to go play at different places. The Palestra is one of the most historic basketball arenas of all time. He takes on Penn State, who has been recruiting better talent. Shep Garner returns from last year and Tony Carr has been solid at point guard as a freshman. However, MSU returned Miles Bridges and Nick Ward had been a monster. I expect Michigan state to win.

Final: Michigan State 72, Penn State 60

Stephen Robb: Penn State is a team that every year is typically near the bottom of the Big Ten, but they always give teams a little scare. Michigan nearly lost recently to the Nittany Lions, but needed a late comeback to win at home. However, the Spartans are getting healthier and should be primed to go 4-0 in Big Ten play.

Final: Michigan State 64, Penn State 58

Adam Zdroik: I said the Rutgers game would be harder than expected and… it wasn’t. It won’t be easy playing at the Palestra and Penn State just took Michigan to the wire in Ann Arbor. The Nittany Lions actually lead the Big Ten in adjusted tempo (per KenPom.com), but that won’t help them against a Spartans team that is plenty athletic. And without someone that can truly stop Nick Ward, the freshman big man should have another big performance as long as he doesn’t take any shots beyond the free-throw line.

Final: Michigan State 84, Penn State 77

Michael Briggs: Penn State embarks on a crucial stretch of its schedule starting Saturday against Michigan State, but if the Nittany Lions’ performance against Michigan earlier this week provides any indication, PSU is about to hit a serious rough patch. Pat Chambers’ squad is battle-tested after a solid non-conference schedule, but faltered against a beatable Wolverines team despite owning a 14-point lead with just 13 minutes left in the game. MSU, meanwhile, is feeling the good vibes again following an inspiring 3-0 start to Big Ten play. Penn State is talented, but too inexperienced to hang with the Spartans in this one.

Final: Michigan State 78, Penn State 62

Brooks Hepp: Pat Chambers brings an improving Penn State program into the Palestra and will hang around longer than expected. Shep Garner will keep the Nittany Lions in the game for the first half, but Miles Bridges and Nick Ward will be too much, and the Spartans will pull away late.

Final: Michigan State 76, Penn State 64

Andrew Erdman: This isn’t the typical Big Ten road game for Michigan State; this game is being played at one of Tom Izzo’s bucket list arenas: the Palestra. Penn State has had an up-and-down season. The Nittany Lions are coming off a loss to Michigan where they blew a double-digit lead late in the second half. I think Miles Bridges will start this game and return to his double-digit scoring self. I also think that we will see all four freshman start this game along with Eron Harris which is the best lineup Izzo can roll out. My bold prediction for this game is that all five starters score in double figures.

Final: Michigan State 72, Penn State 63

