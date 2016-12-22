Michigan State Basketball: Feed Nick Ward early, often

Nick Ward has been a dominant force this season for Michigan State basketball and the Spartans need to get him the ball as much as possible.

Nick Ward is beginning his ascent into an exclusive club. Not many have earned the distinction of fan favorite in Michigan State basketball history. There have been a few in recent years such as Drew Neitzel, Kalin Lucas, Draymond Green, Adriean Payne, Travis Trice and Denzel Valentine. It might be time to add Nick Ward to the list.

OK, it’s too soon to say he’s in the same club with those other former Spartan stars, but at the rate he’s going, it won’t take long. Ward has been playing some incredible basketball over the past few weeks and he looks like the most consistent Spartan through non-conference play.

With the rise of Cassius Winston, Ward has also emerged as a star. The two freshmen feed off each other and when one is playing well, it seems to be the result of the other’s impressive play.

Wednesday night’s performance against Oakland was the best of Ward’s young career at Michigan State. Not only did he record a career-high 25 points, but he also improved at the free throw line, making 11-of-17 foul shots. That may not seem like much, but it’s a step up from his usual 50 percent mark.

Ward didn’t reach 20 minutes in a game through the first six contests. During that span, he averaged 10 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Since then, he has seven straight double-digit performances, starting with his first 20-plus minute game against Wichita State.

Since reaching 20 minutes for the first time, Ward is averaging 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. He’s also been almost flawless from the floor, shooting 65 percent. His post moves are quick for his size and his conditioning is improving.

This kid is turning into a superstar for the Spartans and he might be the biggest surprise out of the 2016 class, just like Tom Izzo predicted.

In summation, the freshman big man needs to get the ball in the post on almost every possession with the way he’s been playing of late. If the Spartans keep feeding him, they will reap the benefits.

