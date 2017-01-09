Michigan State Basketball: 3 things we learned from Penn State loss

Michigan State basketball didn’t play its best game against Penn State on Saturday afternoon and here’s what we learned from the loss.

Tom Izzo is probably drilling game film into his players this week after a poor performance against Penn State on Saturday. Michigan State picked a poor time to come up flat as the Nittany Lions took advantage and held a lead for the entire game which they did not surrender.

I’ll admit it, Penn State was a little better than I had expected. I knew the Nittany Lions would give the Spartans a fight, which they always do, and Pat Chambers’ crew did just that. The Nittany Lions were red-hot in the first half despite being one of the worst shooting teams in the country, and came back down to earth in the final 20 minutes.

Still, they were too much for the Spartans to handle at the Palestra and Michigan State dropped to 3-1 in conference play and 11-6 overall. What did we learn about MSU from the loss?

Michigan State Spartans 63 Penn State Nittany Lions 72

1. Miles Bridges still trying to assimilate

It was a tough game for the freshman who was starting for the first time in over a month and it showed. He was a little rusty, scoring just four points and grabbing six rebounds on 2-for-8 shooting. Bridges did play 27 minutes and had a huge block that looked to give Michigan State momentum in the second half, but it’s clear he’s still trying to figure out his role with the team after being absent for a month.

2. Eron Harris inconsistency continues

Just days after scoring 24 points and looking like his old self, Eron Harris finished with just eight on 2-of-6 shooting. He didn’t take a single shot from inside the arc and looked passive with the ball. Harris needs to find a way to be more consistent so that his teammates can start relying on him as a go-to scorer. Right now, he’s looking more inconsistent than Durrell Summers during his senior season.

3. Rebounding needs to improve — and fast

What can kill momentum the fastest? Allowing offensive rebonds, of course. There were multiple instances of this on Saturday in which the Spartans played great defense for 28 seconds, force a bad shot and then Penn State got the offensive rebound. The Nittany Lions finished with nine offensive boards and 38 overall to the Spartans’ 28. Michigan State is a small team, but being tough is key. Kenny Goins needs to be stronger on the glass, as does Bridges.

