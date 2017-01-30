Michigan State Basketball: 3 things we learned from Michigan win

Michigan State basketball hosted Michigan on Sunday afternoon and came away with a big win — what did we learn?

Beating Michigan on Sunday afternoon may have been considered one of the more crucial wins for Michigan State basketball this season, if you can believe that. The Spartans were riding a three-game losing streak heading into the contest and they had lost four of five, needing some sort of reassuring performance against the Wolverines.

Well, they got just that as the Spartans defeated Michigan, 70-62. The first half was back-and-forth, but Michigan State pulled away late and Derrick Walton Jr.’s 15 free throws kept it close. Other than that, Michigan State held the Wolverines’ offense in check.

Here’s what we learned from Michigan State’s eight-point win over Michigan.

1. Cassius Winston is clutch

If the true freshman point guard can continue to play like he did against the Wolverines, there’s no way Michigan State will have an issue at the point guard position moving forward. He made some big shots, and and-ones, finishing with a team-high 16 points and also had three assists off the bench. He looks like the team’s top point guard and his clutch play resembled that of Kalin Lucas back in the day.

2. Matt McQuaid can make a difference

Believe it or not, Matt McQuaid can make a difference. No, that’s not to say he’s normally useless, but he has been a ghost for the past month, or so, and his best game came against Rutgers where he scored 12 points. Since then, he has been a behind-the-scenes player who rarely gets shots up. He’s the king of the pump fake, but he took advantage of some open shots on Sunday afternoon, hitting three 3-pointers and finishing with nine crucial points. He was the difference in this one.

3. Eron Harris has to heat up

Let’s face it, if this team is going to have any success in the NCAA Tournament (assuming they make it) or in the remainder of Big Ten play, Eron Harris has to get going. He can’t keep playing the way he currently is, scoring just four points in 18 minutes. He was expected to be a senior leader and he just hasn’t risen to the occasion yet. Harris needs to be scoring 10-plus per game if the Spartans want a shot to make a run.

