Michigan Basketball: Zak Irvin Missed Practice With The Flu

After Zak Irvin’s disappointing scoreless performance for Michigan basketball against Michigan State, John Beilein said Irvin missed the last two days of practice with the flu.

So now the question begs itself: What do we make of this flop?

Do we even call it a flop?

I haven’t been very outspoken about it, but there’s no doubt I’ve been a defender of Zak Irvin.

That’s for a couple reasons. First, I’m not sure Michigan has another player as capable as Irvin in crunch time. Especially when he’s plugged in with Derrick Walton Jr., Irvin undoubtedly is capable of making the big shot(s), digging Michigan out of a hole, etc.

Second, he’s done it more than anyone else on the roster. It’s easy to look at all the times Irvin hasn’t come through, but what about all the times he has?

I said earlier this season that Michigan lacks the X-factor, and that’s still largely true, but the loss to Michigan State on the road displayed something very troubling, especially for people like me who aren’t the most boisterous Irvin naysayers.

Irvin went missing for 40 minutes. He was nowhere to be found. His biggest contribution was two rebounds.

That was against Michigan State, a rival, on the road. And resting under that narrative is the story of Michigan not having won a true road game yet this season, a major smudge on the resume of a team that could very well end up in the bubble conversation later.

Walton played a tremendous second half. He’s the only reason the game didn’t get away from the Wolverines. Walton finished with 24 points, 14 of which came from the free-throw line. His 19 second-half points easily paced both teams.

But with the Spartans doing enough on the offensive end to keep ahead, Walton needed someone to step up next to him. Usually, that’s Irvin—he at least makes the attempt. But against Michigan State, he was sort of just out there, not doing anything.

Then we find out about this flu, and don’t be mistaken: we can’t just automatically dismiss this as a dud. And no, it also can’t be forgiven outright. He played all but four minutes.

He’ll have more than a few more times in his final season to be that go-to player he’s showed he can be, but that’s not what happened against Michigan State, and the Wolverines are now 4-5 in the Big Ten because of it, partially because of that.

