Michigan Basketball: What in the world happened against Michigan State?

After Michigan basketball’s awful performance against Michigan State, the Go Blue Crew tries to break down what in the world happened.

It’s been a tough go of it for Michigan basketball since the new year began. Not a coincidence is the fact that that’s when the Big Ten season started.

The latest disappointing performance came against Michigan State on Sunday. Making it even more painful is that it was on the heels of one of the Wolverines’ best games of the year against Indiana.

So what happened?

Derek Devine and I tried looking at this on the Go Blue Crew. (Frankly, I’m getting a little tired of trying to diagnose the Wolverines). But here we are. I’m not a doctor. Neither is Derek.

The strange thing about this game was that Michigan’s defense might have played well enough to win. Granted, it could have been much better, but it wasn’t awful. It was the offense that couldn’t do anything productive. At least, it couldn’t do anything productive for very long.

The story was multiple field-goal droughts of 3 1/4-4 minutes, just like what we saw last year.

Most notably missing from the offense was Zak Irvin, who didn’t hit a single shot and didn’t get to the free throw line. We later learned he might have been playing with the flu—he at least missed a couple practices while sick—but it’s tough to say just how much slack we should cut him, if any.

After all, he played all but four minutes.

Anyway, here’s the show.

Hope you enjoy it.

