Michigan Basketball vs. Indiana: Previewing A Landmark Game

With Michigan basketball squaring off against Indiana tonight, the Go Blue Crew takes a look at the matchup and discusses how the Wolverines might fare.

The series between Michigan basketball and Indiana has given us some really good games recently.

We’ve seen everything from Kam Chatman burying a 3-pointer to sink the Hoosiers in the Big Ten tournament to Jordan Morgan missing a tip-back to give Indiana the outright Big Ten regular season title in 2013.

As we discuss on this week’s episode of the Go Blue Crew, tonight’s game may not venture too far away from that wild script.

Both Indiana and Michigan have efficient offenses that score in bunches, but they also have the same liability: a defense that struggles to get stops. The Wolverines have been better in recent games, but they’re still at the bottom of the Big Ten in efficiency rating.

Michigan’s saving grace tonight could be turnovers. The Wolverines are the best in the Big Ten at protecting the basketball, but Indiana has been struggling with that all season. To double the trouble for the Hoosiers, the defense hasn’t been forcing many turnovers. Expect Michigan to be granted a few extra possessions, which could be huge if this game turns into a struggle of offenses.

The Hoosiers will also be without OG Anunoby, who’s missing the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Derek and I both picked Michigan to win this one, and I think we both sounded pretty confident with that. Indiana is a little too beat up right now to be winning these games, and the defense is in position to fold.

Check out the full preview below:

As always, if you like what you hear, listen to more on Wolverine Sounds.

This article originally appeared on