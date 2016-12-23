Michigan Basketball: Takeaways From Wolverines’ Win Over Furman

Michigan basketball wasn’t in trouble against Furman. Despite the close game, the Wolverines stayed in control thanks to Zak Irvin and Derrick Walton Jr.

For much of the night, it never felt like Michigan basketball was in trouble. It could be because the 7-5 Furman Paladins committed 13 turnovers. Perhaps it was the fact Furman didn’t have anyone taller than 6-foot-7 in its starting lineup.

Yet all the elements for trouble, and an upset, were there. The Crisler Center was quiet for a winter break game. The Wolverines were coming off a blistering three-game stretch in which they averaged an unsustainable 93 points a game. Predictably, the Wolverines went cold.

Furman deserves credit for a more spirited performance than the Wolverines’ last two opponents. There were 11 lead changes and eight ties, and neither team went up by more than six. That is, until the Wolverines did in the final minutes.

Still, the Paladins out-rebounded Michigan 30-25. Its front line managed to outmaneuver the Wolverines’ front line for 7 boards.

But it wouldn’t matter, because the two senior leaders stepped up for the Maize and Blue. In addition to the timely 3-pointers of Derrick Walton Jr. and the all-around effort of Zach Irvin, sophomore Moritz Wagner continued his maturation into a viable big man.

Their performances, along with a stingy defense, led Michigan to its 10th win in the final nonconference game of the season.

Irvin may have only shot 6 of 14, but this was arguably his best game of the season. Irvin was attacking, going to the cup off Wagner’s screens. He was patient, using his dribble to probe the lane. The senior was also deliberate about getting to his spots on the floor, especially the elbow jumper he loves so much.

Irvin had seven 7 to five different players. His lone multiple recipient was Wagner, who was unstoppable in the pick-and-roll. Their success led to a collapsing defense, allowing Irvin to kick out to Michigan’s shooters. Irvin also displayed a softer passing touch in his assist to D.J. Wilson, lofting the ball just over an outstretched Furman defender.

Irvin also snagged 4 rebounds, allowing him to get out on the break. One such fast break led to a pull-up jumper at the free throw line, which is almost an automatic make for the Indiana native.

Irvin was also insistent about getting to the line, and was a perfect 4 of 4 from the charity stripe.

No bucket was more timely than an elbow jumper off a Wagner screen with three minutes left. Furman had come within three, and in this game, a five-point lead was a death sentence. Irvin’s release is too quick for most defenders to get to, and he sank it when it mattered.

His shooting stroke won’t be away from him long.

At one point in this game, Wagner tried to go behind his back to beat his man. If he hadn’t been fouled, he might have done it. It appears this is just one more part of the sophomore’s arsenal; he’s been more comfortable taking opponents off the dribble this season.

Wagner was the main source of offense for the Wolverines early on, scoring 13 of his game-high 18 in the first half.

As noted above, he was the recipient of several Irvin assists out of the pick-and-roll action. In addition to Irvin, Wagner was rewarded for being Duncan Robinson’s screen man. The sharp shooter found a rolling Wagner twice. Like the rest of the Wolverines, Wagner was cold from deep, only connecting on 1 of 5 attempts.

Wagner’s most promising work came on the offensive boards. He outworked Furman defenders five times to get the ball after a missed shot. In a couple cases, he was able to turn the board into a bucket. Having only 1 rebound on the defensive end is a little worrisome, however.

Often Michigan’s glass-crashing wings and guards can make up for this, but Wagner will need to be a factor come Big Ten play.

Walton did not have a loud game Thursday night. If you looked at the box score, you would see a solid game: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist.

Yet Walton was doing all the small things that don’t show up in the box score. He drove the ball more consistently than he has all season. He was rewarded by a couple trips to the line, where he knocked down all three of his shots.

Yet his biggest contributions came from deep. Walton hit half of the Michigan 3-pointers against Furman, which is to say he hit two. The Wolverines shot a dismal 4 of 20 (20 percent) from behind the arc, but it wouldn’t matter thanks to those two jumpers.

The first came in the first half. The shot clock was winding down after a stale Michigan possession. Walton had the ball in his hands with a bigger defender on him. The 6-foot senior took one quick jab step. The defender bit, and Walton launched a deep trey in his defender’s face.

His second deep ball came with a little more at stake. Michigan was up 63-60 with 25 seconds left.

With the game on the line, Walton decided to go with what had worked before. The same jab step, the same rise-up. Walton’s bucket would seal the game for the Wolverines.

Michigan is now 10-3 going into Big Ten play, which begins Jan. 1 against Iowa.

