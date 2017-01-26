Michigan Basketball Shoots the Lights Out, Destroys Indiana

Michigan basketball needed a big win Thursday night against Indiana and with a lights-out shooting performance, the Wolverines got it.

Sometimes, everything just seems to go right and for Michigan basketball, that’s exactly what happened in a dominating 90-60 win over Indiana.

The Wolverines, who came into the game listed among the last four teams in the NCAA tournament by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, looked worthy of being in the field of 68 against the Hoosiers.

Michigan basketball made 11 3-pointers in the victory. The Wolverines shot a blistering 63.3 percent from the field and 52 percent from beyond the arc.

Truthfully, from start to finish it was all Michigan.

Derrick Walton Jr., the senior point guard, came to play. He made his first five shots of the game and scored a total of 21 points. He also finished with five assists, three rebounds and zero turnovers.

Stats of the game: ✔️ Turnovers: U-M 6, IU 16

✔️ Pts. off TO: U-M 22, IU 4

✔️ FG%: U-M 63% (55% 3PT)

✔️ 6 Wolverines in double figures pic.twitter.com/bm8ZeDEjXG — Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) January 27, 2017

While Walton was stellar, the fast start was all about Mo Wagner, who scored eight of the Wolverines first 10 points to give them an early 10-2 advantage.

Zak Irvin buried a trey to put Michigan up 14-4 and after a Walton hoop, the score was 20-7. Duncan Robison followed that up with a triple. Then, Mark Donnal, yes even Donnal, got in on the act, giving the Wolverines a 32-16 lead on a trey.

Indiana, which shot 60 percent on its own accord, battled back, but a three-point play by Walton kept the lead at 16. At the half, Michigan was in front 50-35.

.@umichbball couldn’t be stopped in the first half. Here’s two of their 50 points, courtesy of @Lanky_Smoove: https://t.co/fHebuZ1LSO — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 27, 2017

If there was any hope of a Hoosier comeback, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman ended it. MAAR buried two shots from behind the line in the opening minutes of the second stanza and suddenly, Michigan basketball was up 62-42.

From that point, the Wolverines wouldn’t look back. And after holding Indiana to 10 points and seven turnovers in the first 12 minutes of the second half, the rout, was on.

The shooting numbers may have been impressive, but Michigan dominated in many ways. In terms of turnovers, the Wolverines had just six, compared to 16 for Indiana.

UM outrebounded Indiana 23-20 and got itself the foul line 24 times, making 17, compared to eight attempts and five makes for the Hoosiers.

When it was all said and done, Michigan had six scorers in double figures.

Walton led with 21, followed by 14 from Wagner, 12 each from Irvin and Rahkman, 13 from Duncan Robinson and 11 from D.J. Wilson.

Defensively, Michigan held Indiana, a team that normally scores 84 points a game to 60. The Hoosier’s top scorer, James Blackmon, who averages 18.3 PPG, scored four.

With the win, Michigan improved to 14-7 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten. However, the Wolverines still have work to do and their next test comes Sunday at Michigan State.

Tip-off time between Michigan basketball and Michigan State is set for 1 P.M. EST.

