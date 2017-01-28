Michigan Basketball Projected as No.8 Seed in Latest Bracketology

After beating Indiana Thursday, Michigan basketball has moved up to an eight seed in a new NCAA tournament projection.

With a dominating win over Indiana Thursday, the Michigan basketball team recorded its third win over a team projected to be in the NCAA tournament.

The Wolverines also improved their NCAA tournament position according to Jerry Palm of CBS Sports, who listed Michigan basketball as a No. 8 seed in his latest bracket projections.

Palm is one a few experts on the topic. Another is Joe Lunardi of ESPN, who had Michigan among his last four Jan. 26.

However, Lunardi has not released a new projection since the Wolverines 90-60 thrashing of the Hoosiers. Yet, with a third quality win, not to mention a brutal schedule, Michigan should move up.

(Pending what happens in East Lansing Sunday).

Not only has Michigan beaten Indiana, a seven seed according to Lundari and an eight according to Palm. But, the Wolverines also knocked off SMU and Marquette, two projected tournament teams, at Madison Square Garden.

According to the KenPom rankings, that gives UM three top-37 wins. Indiana is No.37. Marquette is No. 31 and SMU is No. 20.

Michigan basketball also has wins over four other top 100 teams. Those include Illinois (66), Texas (70), Nebraska (89) and Penn State (90).

With those victories, the Wolverines have seven over top 100 teams. And of their seven losses, five came to teams currently projected in the NCAA tournament. The other two defeats came to Illinois and Iowa.

At this point, the resume looks solid. And with Michigan State (twice), Ohio State, Indiana, Wisconsin and Minnesota all looming, there is a great chance to add to it.

If the Wolverines can get a few more quality wins and avoid bad losses, their NCAA tournament ticket could be punched before the Big Ten tournament.

This article originally appeared on