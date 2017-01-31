Michigan Basketball Bracketology: Wolverines Among Last Four In

Michigan basketball is firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble, as they sit among the last four teams into the field according to the latest projections.

It seems that in the 2016-17 season, Michigan basketball is destined to live on the bubble. And with the schedule ahead, it could mean a stressful final month.

Following the Wolverines win over Indiana last Thursday, Michigan basketball was a No. 8 seed according to Jerry Palm of CBS Sports. Yet, after falling to Michigan State Sunday, the same projection has UM as a No. 11.

Michigan is also among the last four teams in the dance. The projection from Joe Lunardi of ESPN tells a similar story. Lundari, who put out his latest bracket Monday, has the Wolverines as a 12. They are also one of the last four teams to make it.

Looking ahead, there is good news and bad news for the Wolverines. Michigan basketball has nine games remaining and six of them come against teams currently in the tournament.

The other three games are against Ohio State, Rutgers and Nebraska. Those are all must-win games. Rutgers and Nebraska are on the road and since Michigan has yet to win a road game, at all, those games will be pivotal.

One bad loss could mean a berth in the NIT.

Michigan has home games against Michigan State, Wisconsin and Purdue, while playing on the road against Indiana, Minnesota and Northwestern.

If the Wolverines can win just two of those four games, but sweep the other three, it would give them a 9-9 conference record. And with a slew of quality wins in non-conference play, that might be enough.

But regardless, anything less than five or six wins, won’t get it done. So for Michigan basketball, the madness can’t wait for March, it has to start now.

