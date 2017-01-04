Michigan Basketball: 3 Takeaways from the Iowa Loss

Michigan basketball lost its first Big Ten game in tough fashion, here are three takeaways for the Wolverines.

Michigan basketball (10-4) lost to Iowa (9-6) in overtime on Sunday in yet another holiday defeat for the Wolverine fan base, who had just seen the football team lose by a point. On the hardwood, Michigan fell four shy of a victory. It was a back and forth game, and you couldn’t blame the Wolverines for a lack of effort. After a poor shooting half, Michigan recovered in the second period to shoot 50% from the field. In the first half, all they would was DJ Wilson’s best game of the season.

Wilson was the reason the Wolverines stayed in the game against a young but talented Iowa squad. However, the entire team found ways to contribute, even if it seemed like a majority of the Wolverine shots would not fall. Derrick Walton hit timely threes while remaining a force on the defensive glass. Zak Irvin again stuffed the stat sheet, with 6 boards and 6 dimes in addition to his twelve points.

The team did a great job getting on the offensive glass, with four players snagging two or more. Yet in the end, the Hawkeyes out-rebounded and out-shot the Wolverines. Most of the looks were contested, some were not. In the end, the difference was Iowa shooting 57% from deep while Michigan only converted at 34%. The defense is always evolving for the Wolverines under a new assistant coach brought in to help stop opposing offenses.

But it was the Wolverines’ offense that failed the team at the end. Michigan didn’t get great looks at the end of regulation or at the end of OT, and now find themselves in uphill battle in a wide open Big Ten. The Wolverines return to the Crisler Center Wednesday to take on a Penn State team who has a collection of solid wins and terrible losses. Michigan will be looking for momentum to take into the game after that against a very good Maryland team.

DJ Wilson started off with a fastbreak layup. From there, he added an offensive board and a put back bunny. But then he hit a pretty turnaround jumper in the post, and you had a feeling it might be his day. When he hit two free throws and cashed his first three pointer, it was almost guaranteed. The junior finished with 28 points, a game high and career high.

Unfortunately, Wilson was the only one hitting in the first half, making three of the Wolverines five from deep in the opening stanza. The big man’s ability to step out and space the floor allowed other Wolverines to get into paint. As Wilson drew his man out to the perimeter, Michigan responded by attacking the offense glass to the tune of 14 offensive rebounds.

Wilson himself had 14 boards, with 6 of them coming on the offensive glass. The combination of height and length allows Wilson to get boards that others simply can’t reach. Wilson has taken not only to getting offensive boards, but also slamming them back home. With a quiet game from Mo Wagner, the other half of the Wolverine front court made his presence felt.

Additionally, Wilson proved to be a great zone buster and outlet man. The junior started several fast breaks by grabbing a board and finding guards up the floor. In half court sets, Wilson camped out around the free throw line. Here, he set screens and found cutters over the top, finishing with 6 assists. If Wilson can continue this sort of all around game, it will open up the floor for the rest of the Wolverines, all who have been struggling with their shot.

On the surface, it might seem like Duncan Robinson is experiencing a sophomore slump. The former D3 transfer is no longer starting, and he’s shooting five percentage points worse from deep. The slump could definitely be argued at the beginning of the season, when the sharpshooter only scored double digits in one of Michigan’s first six games.

Since then, the senior from New Hampshire has hit the 10 point mark in six of his previous eight games. After Muhammad Ali Abdur Rahkman picked up two fouls, John Beilein called Robinson’s number early. Robinson would miss his first four shots from deep, but he made up for it with his forays to the basket. If there is one noticeable difference from last season, it’s Robinson’s ability to get to the bucket. He is more confident going against the trees down low, and this opens up his shooting.

After the initial misfires, Robinson had one of his more complete games, snagging four rebounds in addition to three assists. He was especially adept at finding Wilson on the perimeter after getting the defense to collapse on his drives. With other aspects of his game humming, the sharpshooter finally found his stroke from deep, finishing the game 3 of 5 from downtown. Robinson will be very important to Michigan’s Big Ten title hopes, especially if starter Muhammad Ali Abdur Rahkman continues to struggle.

Zak Irvin is still working on his play-making ability. Irvin has always been able to get his own shot, but this season has seen him try to create for others. The senior has had mixed success off the dribble, and this was especially on display against the Hawkeyes. Irvin had six assists, but those were accompanied by four turnovers. The Indiana native tends to be loose with his handle, and stat lines like the one above are fairly common. The evidence backs it up, as Irvin has seen an uptick in both his assists and turnovers this season.

Meanwhile, sophomore Mo Wagner is learning to play without the ball. Wagner has shown the ability to take defenders off the dribble this season, but he is hardly the Wolverine focal point on offense. He’s shooting a career high from deep, but his tendency to stray from the basket leaves a lot to be desired in terms of rebounding. It appears John Beilein is making more of a conscious effort to get Wagner the ball going towards the basket.

One of the most effective sets the Wolverines run on offense is the Irvin and Wagner pick and roll. With Irvin taking the ball on the wing, Wagner sets a high ball screen that allows the senior to get to the cup. More often than not, Wagner found himself open cutting to the basket. There are other variations of the play that work as well. In one instance, after faking a screen, Wagner dove to the bucket when his man hedged Irvin. Irvin found him immediately for a layup, and Wagner going towards the bucket also resulted in two offensive boards for the German. It wasn’t needed with DJ Wilson hitting, but this play can also have Wagner spacing out to the 3, where he’s shooting 46%.

