Michael Jordan delivers stirring message to Tar Heels before title game

Michael Jordan is part of North Carolina lore. The jumper that downed Georgetown in the 1982 final stands every test of time.



That is why the message His Airness sent to the Tar Heels as they prepared to try and win the national championship against Gonzaga on Monday in Phoenix carries heavy weight.

A player on the other side of that national championship for the Tar Heels made some news Monday, too.

Thirty-five years later and the spotlight finds Jordan and Patrick Ewing, again.