Miami Survives Late Collapse to Beat Boston College 78-77

The Miami Hurricanes held off Boston College after nearly blowing a 17 point lead to defeat the Eagles 78-77 at the Watsco Center on Wednesday Night. It was the Hurricanes 12th straight win over BC that dates back to 2010. Miami ended a two game losing streak with the win.

The Hurricanes built a 61-44 lead with 8:52 remaining and led 64-48 with 7:01 to go before Boston College came roaring back. Last in the ACC in conference play in free throw shooting, the Hurricanes finished 18-24, including 16-19 in the second half to clinch the win.

Boston College outscored Miami 33-17 in the last 8:52 to nearly stage a dramatic comeback. The Hurricanes led 30-22 at halftime and had a poor second half for the second consecutive game. Miami led Duke 36-25 at the half on Saturday before the Blue Devils used a 20-0 run early in the second half to earn a 70-58 victory.

The Hurricanes have allowed 100 points in the second half in their last two games, versus 47 in the first half. Miami built a double digit lead in the first half before the Eagles cut the lead to eight at halftime.

The Hurricanes began a 21-8 run 4:30 into the game. They extended a 9-7 lead to 30-15. BC then went on a 7-0 run before halftime to narrow the margin.

Miami’s defense before and after halftime is a concern. Like Duke, BC shot lights out in the second half compared to the opening 20 minutes. The Hurricanes held the Eagles to 31 percent shooting and 2-10 on three-point attempts in the first half.

Boston College came out firing after halftime. They shot 60.6 percent after the break, including making seven of their 13 three point attempts.

Miami’s offense was consistent and encouraging. They shot 50 percent for the game and played well in both halves. Ja’Quan Newton scored a career high 23 points on 8-13 from the floor and made all seven of his free throws. Six of his seven free throws came late to help keep the ‘Canes in front.

Want your voice heard? Join the team!

Jim Larranaga relied heavily on his starters. All five starters played at least 30 minutes. Anthony Lawrence took Dewan Huell’s place in the starting lineup. Lawrence played 30 minutes to Huell’s 11. Lawrence finished with seven points and six rebounds. Huell had eight points and three rebounds off the bench.

Davon Reed and Bruce Brown continued to play well. Reed had 17 points and four assists. Brown finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

James Robinson scorched the Hurricanes in the second half. He was 2-9, including 0-3 on three-point attempts before the break for six points. Robinson finished with 27 points, including shooting 7-9 after halftime.

Miami held Robinson’s backcourt mate Kye Bowman to ten points. Bowman scored 33 points including shooting 7-9 on three-point attempts in the Eagles loss to North Carolina on Saturday.

Next Game: The Hurricanes host North Carolina on Saturday in the teams only meeting this season. UNC is 18-3 this season and 6-1 in the ACC. They are ranked 6/9 in the polls. The Tar Heels host Virginia Tech tonight before travelling to Coral Gables for the Noon tip time Saturday. The game is being nationally televised on CBS with Ian Eagle and Bill Raferty on the call.

This article originally appeared on