Miami Hurricanes Recruit Lonnie Walker Named McDonald’s All-American

Lonnie Walker, part of the Miami Hurricanes recruiting class of 2017 has been named to the McDonald’s All-America team. Walker becomes the fifth McDonald’s All-American to play at Miami, joining Dewan Huell (2016), Darius Rice (2000), Steve Edwards (1992) and Tito Horford (1985).

This is the first time in school history the Hurricanes have back to back McDonald’s All-Americans. Forward Dewan Huell was a McDonald’s All-American last season.

Walker is a 6’5 shooting guard and will compete for a starting spot immediately next season. He is a part of the nation’s 12th best class according to the composite rankings. Walker is listed 20th in the composite player rankings.

Walker is the Hurricanes highest ranked player in the incoming class and the Hurricanes highest ranked recruit in the last 15 years. Miami will also be adding Point Guard Chris Lykes who is ranked 67th and Center-Forward Deng Gak who is 127th.

Walker lives in Reading, PA where he attends Reading High School. They advanced to the semifinals in Pennsylvania Class 4A last season. Walker averaged 16.9 points per game, 5.3 rebnounds and 3.6 assists in 2015-16. Walker was also named as the Pennsylvania Player of the Year. He is averaging 16.4 PPG this season.

Walker plays on the Team Final AAU team. That is the same team that produced current Hurricanes Davon Reed and Ja’Quan Newton.

His scouting report per Hurricanesports.Com says of Walker, “(he) has great vision and ball-handling skills, can shoot from the outside or penetrate and finish at the rim. He is a long defender with a 6-foot-10-inch wingspan who causes havoc for opposing guards”

Walker reportedly chose Miami over offers from Kentucky, Arizona, Villanova and Syracuse. It was a surprise when Walker chose Miami. Arizona was considered to be the prohibitive favorite to land Walker.

His scouting report on DraftExpress.Com says of Walker:

“Outlook: Shooting guard with a world of talent at his disposal. Still figuring out how to put everything together on a consistent basis. Really struggled at times in the three days we watched him in Colorado Springs. Still dropped some glimpses to remind you just how talented he is. Will need to find a higher intensity level to allow him to utilize his tools more consistently on both ends of the floor, especially when the game doesn’t revolve around him.”

The McDonald’s All-America game has been held annually since 1979. The United Center in Chicago has been the permanent host since 2011. The game was previously held at rotating sites.

