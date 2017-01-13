Miami Hurricanes Dismiss Redshirt Michael Gilmore

The Miami Hurricanes Basketball Program announced before Thursday loss to Notre Dame they have dismissed Junior Forward Michael Gilmore.

Gilmore was sitting out this season after transferring from Virginia Commonwealth following the 2015-16 season. The school issued a statement before the game stating “Junior forward Michael Gilmore will no longer be a part of the University of Miami men’s basketball program, for failure to meet team expectations.”

Gilmore is the second Miami player to be dismissed this season. Rashad Muhammad who was dismissed last month would have been eligible to play this season. Gilmore averaged 2.6 Points Per Game and 2.2 Rebounds in two seasons with the Rams.

Gilmore was projected as a stretch four and a would have provided good depth next season with the losses of Seniors Kamari Murphy and Davon Reed. Miami Coach Jim Larrananga said of Gilmore when they signed him:

“We loved his athletic ability and long-range jumper…He brings two years of collegiate experience to our team. He has a soft touch around the basket but can also step out and shoot the three. He is a true stretch four man with height and length.”

Gilmore shot 36 percent from three-point range in his two seasons at VCU. The dismissals of Muhammad and Gilmore give Miami two more scholarships to give for the Class of 2017.

The Hurricanes already have a four man class for 2017. Two players, Chris Lykes and Deng Gak signed letters of intent in November and Sam Waardenburg enrolled in school last week. Lonnie Walker is the fourth commit.

Gilmore tied a career high with 12 points and set his career rebounding high with eight in VCU’s 85-81 second round loss to Oklahoma in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Gilmore is the nephew is former Jacksonville and ABA and NBA great Artis Gilmore.

Gilmore started 18 of the Rams first 24 games in 2015-16 but saw his playing time decrease towards the end of the season. He didn’t play at all in six of the Rams final 14 games of 2016 and played just 55 minutes in the other eight.

He was a top 80 recruit coming out of Jacksonville in high school. He is more of a perimeter player. Gilmore took almost 45 percent of his shots from beyond the arc in 2016. Gilmore lost his minutes at VCU because the Rams needed more of an inside presence.

There was no specific indication why Gilmore left VCU. Rams coach Will Wade wished Gilmore well in a release from the school after he left last season:

“Mike has decided to move on and continue his career elsewhere, and we thank him for his contributions the past two seasons,” Next: Notre Dame Ends Miami Hurricanes 21 Game Home Court Winning Streak Gilmore’s dismissal takes away another scholarship player off Miami’s roster. The Hurricanes have just nine scholarship players and 11 players total on the roster. There has been no indication if Miami intends to add any walk-ons at this time. Getting Waardenburg as an early enrollee is a big addition.

This article originally appeared on