Miami Hurricanes Crush Pittsburgh for Larranaga’s 600th Win

The Miami Hurricanes held Pittsburgh without a field goal for nearly ten minutes spanning both halves on their way to a 72-46 victory. Jim Larranaga won his 69th career game, becoming the fifth active ACC coach to reach the milestone.

Miami’s defense turned in another outstanding performance and the Hurricanes rode their big three of Davon Reed, Bruce Brown and Ja’Quan Newton to an impressive victory.

Pittsburgh shot 34.1 percent from the floor, just 29.4 percent after halftime as the Hurricanes stifled Pittsburgh throughout most of the game. The Panthers star duo of Jamel Artis and Michael Young each entered the game averaging 22 points per game. Artis finished with 15 after scorching Louisville for 43 earlier this week.

Young had only two free throws as he went 0-10 from the floor. Artis’ 15 led Pittsburgh. Chris jones was the only other Panther in double figures with 10. With the game in hand, Artis and Young sat out the final eight minutes.

The Hurricanes turned a 29-27 lead with 4:29 left in the first half into a 45-31 lead five minutes into the second half. Pittsburgh would not get any closer.

Miami was led by Reed with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists, Brown had 17, six and another outstanding all around game and Newton finished with 14, three and five, but with a troubling seven turnovers.

The win was Larranaga’s 130 at Miami. The other four ACC coaches to reach 600 are in the Hall of Fame.

Miami was dominant in the paint. The Hurricanes outscored Pittsburgh 34-20 in the paint and out rebounded the Panthers 37-23. Miami also had 17 assists to the Panthers nine.

Miami had 18 turnovers to the Panthers 14. They turned the 14 Pittsburgh turnovers into 19 points.

Anthony Lawrence gave the Miami frontline a big boost off the bench with nine points and five rebounds. Dewan Huell continued to struggle with four points and three rebounds in 21 minutes.

Next up for Miami is a trip to Wake Forest on Wednesday at 8pm. The Demon Deacons are 10-7 overall, 1-4 in the ACC.

