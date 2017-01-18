Miami Hurricanes at Wake Forest: Live Streaming and Game Info

The Miami Hurricanes will travel to Wake Forest on Wednesday for the second of three consecutive road games. Miami is coming off of a 72-46 victory at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The is the teams only meeting this season. Miami won the only meeting during the 2016-16 season 77-63 in Coral Gables. Wake Forest leads the all-time series 10-8, with an eight to one advantage in Winston-Salem.

The Demon Deacons enter the game 10-7, 1-4 in the ACC. They currently have a two game losing streak and have lost four of their last five. Wake Forest has not played since last Wednesday when they lost 93-87 at home to North Carolina.

Wake almost overcame deficits of 19 and nine before UNC pulled away in the final 30 seconds to secure the win. Four Demon Deacons finished in double figures. Wake made 40.7 percent of their three point attempts against the Tar Heels.

Danny Manning’s team uses a balanced attack offensively. The Deacons are led by 6’10 forward John Collins. Collins leads Wake in scoring and rebounding. He averages 15.8 points per game, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. Collins will be a great test for Kamari Murphy on the defensive end.

The Deacons have good inside outside balance. Collins and Konstantinos Mitoglou give Wake a good duo inside and Keyshawn Woods and Bryant Crawford are an excellent guard tandem.

Wake’s shooters will test Miami’s nationally ranked defense. The Demon Deacons are 75th in field goal percentage, 41st in three point percentage and 30th in free throw percentage. Five players shoot at least 35.9 percent from three point range and three top 40 percent.

Miami comes off a game in which they thoroughly dominated Pittsburgh. Three Hurricanes finished in double figures and they shot 55.6 percent as a team in the victory. On the defensive end, Miami held the Panthers to 34 percent shooting. Pittsburgh shot just 26 percent after halftime and made just five of their 17 three-point attempts for the game.

Setting the Scene

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum | Winston-Salem, N.C.

RV Miami Hurricanes (12-4, 2-2 ACC)

Head Coach: Jim Larrañaga

Record at Miami: 130-61, sixth season

ACC Record at Miami: 56-36

Career Record: 600-395, 33rd season

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-7, 1-4 ACC)

Head Coach: Danny Manning

Record at Wake Forest: 34-46, third season

Career Record: 72-75, fifth season

Broadcasts

TV: ACC Network – Dwayne Ballen, Dan Bonner

Affiliates: In Florida: Tallahassee-Thomasville: FOX; Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce: My Network TV; Jacksonville, Panama City: This TV.

Radio: 880 WZAB – Joe Zagacki

Online: ACC Network Extra

Series

All-time: 8-10

Since rebirth in 1985-86: 8-9

Home: 6-2

Away: 1-8

Neutral: 1-0

Under Coach Larrañaga: 3-2

Coach L all-time vs. Wake Forest: 3-3

Current streak: Miami won 1.

Last matchup: Jan. 23, 2016. No. 15/14 Miami won, 77-63.

Last Wake Forest win: Feb. 11, 2015. 72-70.

Polls

Miami – AP: NR / USA Today: RV (5) / NCAA RPI: 68 / KenPom: 31

Wake Forest – AP: NR / USA Today: NR / NCAA RPI: 30 / KenPom: 41

Next Game: Miami concludes its three game road stretch with a trip to Duke on Saturday. The Blue Devils are 14-4 overall, 2-3 in the ACC. They have fallen to 18th in the rankings. Duke has battled injury problems all season, including Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski who is out indefinitely after back surgery. Jeff Capel is the interim Head Coach.

