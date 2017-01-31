Mercer beats Western Carolina for 3rd straight win (Jan 30, 2017)
MACON, Ga. (AP) Desmond Ringer and Ria’n Holland each finished with 16 points and Mercer won its third straight to reach the .500 mark in Southern Conference play with a 62-47 win over Western Carolina on Monday night.
Mercer now sits at 5-5 in league play after a 2-5 start.
Jordan Strawberry added nine points and four assists for the Bears (11-12, 5-5), who shot 48.9 percent and won the rebounding battle by six (33-27).
Adam Sledd was the only Catamount to finish in double-figures, scoring 10 points. Western Carolina (7-16, 2-8) shot just 33.3 percent overall and 19 percent from deep. It is the sixth time the Catamounts have been held below 50 points this season.
Mercer led 23-22 at halftime, but opened the second on a 19-4 stretch to take a 42-27 lead. A Strawberry 3-pointer with 9:01 left extended the lead beyond 20 and the Bears cruised down the stretch.