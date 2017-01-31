Men’s Tennessee Basketball Preview at Auburn: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Info for Vols and Tigers

The men’s Tennessee basketball team will face Bruce Pearl’s Auburn Tigers on the road Tuesday night. Here is the official preview for the Volunteers.

After their best week ever in the Rick Barnes era, Tennessee basketball is looking to continue its red-hot streak with two tough road games this week.

The first comes against a very familiar face. The Vols will travel to Auburn to face the Tigers and their former coach, Bruce Pearl, on Tuesday night.

They travel there officially on the NCAA Tournament bubble after beating the Kentucky Wildcats and Kansas State Wildcats last week.

Their play moved them up 21 spots in the RPI to No. 41 overall due to their No. 3 ranked strength of schedule despite their 12-9 record.

With a 4-4 record in the SEC, getting above .500 in conference play requires them to win on the road this week.

Here is the information you need for the game.

Tennessee Volunteers at Auburn Tigers

When: Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. E.T.

Where: Auburn Arena; Auburn, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Line: Even

Over/Under: 160

Auburn has won three of its last four ever since getting its full roster back and healthy, but the Tigers’ one loss was a 29-point blowout to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

They are ranked No. 61 in the RPI despite being 14-7, a much better record than Tennessee, due to their No. 67 ranked strength of schedule.

Still, that makes this a huge game between two teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble, and on top of that, it’s Pearl against the team that fired him.

So there are plenty of storylines to make this SEC Network game intriguing.

And coming off solid performances against their Big 12 foes this past Saturday, both teams are representative of how the national media should pay more attention to SEC basketball this year.

After all, there are 12 teams in the conference that believe they have a real shot at the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee and Auburn playing each other is just one of many huge bubble games in the conference over the next few weeks.

