McNeese State cruises to 82-72 win over Central Arkansas (Jan 18, 2017)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) Freshman Kalob Ledoux scored a career-high 17 points and led five players in double figures as McNeese State snapped a three-game skid, cruising to 82-72 win over Central Arkansas on Wednesday night.

Ledoux was 6 of 13 from the floor including five 3-pointers for the Cowboys (6-11, 3-3 Southland). Jamaya Burr added 15 points and nine assists, Stephen Ugochukwu had 14 points and eight rebounds and Jarren Greenwood and James Harvey had 11 points apiece.

The Cowboys led by 11 at intermission but Central Arkansas surged 12-6 to start the second half to close it to 51-46 with 15:26 to play. Ledoux answered with back-to-back 3-pointers, and a Burr layup and a Lance Potier jumper stretched it to 61-48 with 13:03 left. Central Arkansas never threatened after that.

Jordan Howard scored 20 points with three assists for the Bears (4-15, 3-3).