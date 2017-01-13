McKnight leads Sacred Heart over St. Francis Brooklyn (Jan 12, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) Quincy McKnight scored 26 points and Joseph Lopez had 21 points and tied a career high with 16 rebounds – six on the offensive end – and Sacred Heart beat St. Francis Brooklyn 87-75 on Thursday night.

Matej Buovac added 16 points for Sacred Heart (7-11, 2-3 Northeast). The Pioneers had a 45-36 rebound advantage.

Keon Williams hit a 3 to give the Terriers 15-13 lead with 10:27 before halftime. Buovac responded with a 3 and a pair of free throws. Yunus Hopkinson hit a 3 for St. Francis to tie it at 18, but Sacred Heart went on to outscore the Terriers 23-9 in the final 8:29 of the half.

The Pioneers led 41-27 at the break and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Rasheem Dunn led St. Francis (4-14, 2-3) with 18 points and nine rebounds, Hopkinson had 16 points, and Glenn Sanabria finished with 13.