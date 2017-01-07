McDonald scores 37 as N. Kentucky tops Cleveland St. 83-75 (Jan 07, 2017)

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) Drew McDonald scored a career-high 37 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and Northern Kentucky led wire-to-wire in an 83-75 defeat of Cleveland State on Saturday.

McDonald shot 11 of 15 from the field and was 5-for-6 from 3-point range while converted 10 of 11 free throws. The sophomore racked up 30 points by halftime and had people searching the record book for Northern Kentucky’s single-game scoring record (50 by Mike Kelsey on Jan. 2, 2004).

The Norse (12-5, 3-1 Horizon) led 43-33 at halftime. They shot 52 percent for the game (27-52) and made 10 3-pointers.

Rob Edwards scored 19 to lead Cleveland State (5-11, 1-3). Demonte Flannigan added 14 and Kasheem Thomas 10.

After trailing by as many as 15 in the second half, Cleveland State closed to 77-71 on a Flannigan basket with 35 seconds remaining. McDonald, Jordan Garnett and Mason Faulkner closed the final half-minute with six straight free throws.