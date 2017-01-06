McCree leads Louisiana Tech (Jan 05, 2017)

RUSTON, La. (AP) Erik McCree scored 19 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and Louisiana Tech went on a tear in the second half to rout UTEP, 64-44 in a Conference USA battle Thursday night.

UTEP trailed by just three at intermission, 28-25 and Omega Harris got the Miners within a point four minutes into the second half.

But the Bulldogs answered with a 20-2 run to make it 52-36 with 7:35 remaining. Joniah White pushed the lead to 20 points with a pair of free throws followed by a layup that made it 64-44 with 3:30 to play. Neither team scored again.

McCree hit 6 of 10 shots from the field, including 3 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc, to lead Louisiana Tech (10-5, 2-0). Jacobi Boykins added another 14 points.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 at home against the Miners.

Harris finished with 23 points to lead UTEP (2-12, 0-2).