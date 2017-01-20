Mathews scores program-best 39; Lipscomb beats Jacksonville (Jan 19, 2017)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Garrison Mathews scored a career-best 39 points and Lipscomb shot 67 percent from the field to beat Jacksonville 112-95 on Thursday night.

Mathews was 10 of 15 from the floor and made 18 of 21 free throws. Josh Williams added 18 points and made four 3-pointers for Lipscomb, which made 33 of 49 field goals and 38 of 52 (73 percent) from the line.

It was the third time the Bisons (11-10, 3-1 Atlantic Sun) surpassed 100 points this season.

Darien Fernandez had a career-best 36 points on 10-of-19 shooting to lead Jacksonville (13-8, 1-3). He made four 3s, 12 of 14 free throws, and had six assists. Fernandez scored a previous career-high 31 against the Bisons last season.

Lipscomb had a double-digit lead eight minutes into the game and built a 59-44 halftime lead. The Dolphins pulled within nine points midway through the second quarter, but didn’t get closer.