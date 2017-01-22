Maryland-Eastern Shore beats Bethune-Cookman 82-79 (Jan 21, 2017)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) Bakari Copeland grabbed 10 rebounds and scored seven of his career-high 24 points in the final 4:03 to help Maryland-Eastern Shore rally to an 82-79 win over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, snapping a two-game skid.

Ryan Andino scored 18 with four 3-pointers and Logan McIntosh added 15 with seven assists for the Hawks (5-14, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic), who made 22 of 32 free throws compared to 10 Bethune-Cookman attempts.

Trailing 42-33 at halftime, the Hawks closed to 44-40 on Isaac Taylor’s dunk, but the Wildcats pulled ahead 65-53 after Diamante Lewis and Reggie Baker hit back-to-back 3s amid a 13-2 run.

Copeland’s layup with 1:38 left pulled the Hawks to within 79-78, and Logan McIntosh’s layup gave them an 80-79 lead with 59 seconds to go. Thomas Rivera hit two free throws before the Wildcats’ Josue Salaam missed a 3-pointer with one second left.

Baker scored a career-high 27 points and Lewis had 14 for the Wildcats (4-15, 1-5).