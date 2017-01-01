Maryland Basketball: Terps gassed by Nebraska

The Maryland basketball team led by as many as 13 points in the second half and looked to be in control.

Maryland came in 13-1 and riding high after a complete win against Illinois, but could not get the job done. Nebraska went on a 14-0 run and shut Maryland out for the final six minutes, giving the Cornhuskers the 67-65 victory on Sunday afternoon.

From the start of the game, Kevin Huerter seemed to be the only Terrapin playing at a high level. He finished with 26 points, including seven buckets from deep while also securing five rebounds.

However, Huerter was not the man with the final shot for the Terps. Melo Trimble left his third missed three point shot short at the buzzer to give Nebraska the win.

Maryland trailed 34-30 after a sloppy half, where both teams could not stop turning the ball over. Maryland finished with 16 turnovers while Nebraska ended up finishing with 15.

Nebraska was coming off of a win at Indiana, and now following that up with a win in College Park, but they were never projected to be in this position. Terp fans were hoping that a 2-0 start in conference play could get Maryland back into the Top-25, but those hopes are nearly gone for now.

Coach Mark Turgeon has to take some blame for this loss. While the roster may have been short with the loss of Michal Cekovsky for this game, there is almost no excuse for the Terps finishing the final six minutes of game time with no points.

Maryland faces a dangerous Michigan team on the road next Saturday, and returns home against Big Ten favorite Indiana on January 10th at 9pm.

