Maryland Basketball: Terps edge Hoosiers in wild affair

In front of a star-studded sellout crowd, the Maryland basketball team had to fight down to the wire.

The Terrapins were able to fend off a pesky Indiana squad in a 75-72 win.

Melo Trimble led the way with 18 points and four starters finished in double figures. None were bigger than Trimble’s two free throws with eight seconds left that forced an Indiana three at the buzzer.

The situation was made possible by a three from Kevin Huerter with 1:50 left. Just 33 seconds later, Huerter secured a OG Anunoby miss and heaved the ball ahead to fellow freshman Anthony Cowan for the easy layup.

Cowan’s layup put the Terps up 73-70.

It was a raucous crowd that filled the Xfinity Center and it included guests like Vernon Davis, D.J. Durkin, Kevin Plank, Scott Van Pelt, and Gary Williams.

The first half was a continuation of what Maryland fans were surprised with against Michigan over the weekend. The Terps came out firing, and while the Hoosiers having eight first half turnovers helped them, Maryland continued to surprise.

Center Damonte Dodd became the biggest surprise of the night, as he obtained five blocks in his first 14 minutes on the floor.

On another night without fellow big man Michal Cekovsky, Dodd proved he can control the game on his own. The most surprising part of his start was actually the fact that he had just one foul in the first half.