Maryland Basketball: Melo Trimble makes Wooden Award midseason list

Melo Trimble elected to come back for another year in College Park after last season.

Now the junior guard is being recognized for his play.

On Wednesday, Trimble was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list. The annual award honors the most outstanding player in college basketball.

Trimble was the only player that was on the Midseason Top 25 list at this point last season.

The only other Big Ten player to make the list was Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan. Five schools had at least three players on the list.

On the season, Trimble is averaging 17.5 points to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. The star guard is also shooting a career-best 45.3 percent from the field.

Trimble currently ranks sixth in the Big Ten in scoring behind the likes of Peter Jok (Iowa), Malcolm Hill (Illinois), and Swanigan.

Trimble certainly has been the go-to-guy for the Terrapins, especially in crunch time. In Tuesday’s win against Indiana, he connected on a pair of free throws with eight seconds left that helped Maryland get the victory.

The former four-star recruit has struggled as of late. He’s shooting just 32.6 percent (15-of-46) over his last three games.

Fortunately for Maryland, the last two have been wins over Michigan and Indiana.

Overall, Trimble has been the straw that stirs the drink for the Terps. When Maryland needs a big basket, he usually can found attacking the rim and trying to draw contact.

Trimble is averaging 6.1 free throw attempts per contest and is making 82.5 percent of those shots.

While Trimble may not win the award, he’s still going to be essential to Maryland’s success and a potential NCAA Tournament run.

