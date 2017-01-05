Maryland Basketball: Kevin Huerter needs more opportunities

Kevin Huerter had easily the best game of his young career against Nebraska.

That’s why Maryland needs to find a way to get Huerter the ball more often on the offensive end.

In Sunday’s deflating 67-65 loss, Huerter scored 26 points (9-of-17 shooting) while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out three assists. Seven of his field goals came from beyond the arc.

Prior to his arrival in College Park, Huerter was billed as a guy that was going to hit threes, but his game is so much more than that.

Let’s not gloss over that attribute because the Clifton Park, NY native is an absolute marksman from three. On the season, he’s shooting 35.7 percent from long-range, but he’s capable of increasing that by a solid margin.

Huerter is able to spot up from anywhere on the floor and can hit his shot even without a ton of space to let it go. He’s also able to create his shot off the dribble when he has to.

In nine of Maryland’s 15 games, Huerter has connected at least twice from three-point range. Prior to Sunday, his best performance came against Saint Peter’s when he hit three of his six attempts from beyond the arc.

Size is also a big attribute when it comes to Huerter’s game.

At 6’7, Huerter certainly possesses the ability to score down low. The freshman guard goes up strong with the basketball and is almost fearless at times.

Huerter also isn’t afraid to drive the ball to the rim when the lane is open. While he doesn’t finish at the rate of a Melo Trimble, Huerter is still very crafty at scoring on the interior.

This is also a guy that isn’t going to get discouraged when his shot isn’t falling.

In Sunday’s loss to the Cornhuskers, Huerter came out and missed his first three shots. Following his first make from three, the former New York Mr. Basketball went on to make his next three field goals, including two from beyond the arc.

Huerter is a very gifted offensive player that can do damage in a variety of ways. He has a knack for finding the bottom of the net whether it’s in close and behind the three-point line.

Coach Mark Turgeon definitely is going to need to make sure his freshman sharpshooter gets the ball. Luckily, Maryland has a pair of very talented facilitators in Anthony Cowan and Trimble.

If Sunday’s outburst is any indication, this definitely isn’t the last time that we’ll see Huerter fill up the stat sheet during Big Ten play.

